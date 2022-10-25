George Washington High's football season has been one of streaks this year.
The Class AAA No. 6 Patriots (6-2) won two games to start the season, lost the next two games, and are now riding a four-game win streak heading into the penultimate weekend of the regular season.
George Washington will look to extend its winning streak to five as the Patriots host Capital (2-6) at 7:30 p.m. Friday on the turf of Steve Edwards Sr. Field.
The teams are dead even in the all-time series as they have a 12-12 record against each other.
The Patriots won the last two matchups against the Cougars with a 41-0 victory in 2021 and a 20-16 decision in 2019. Capital's last win over George Washington was in 2018 when it defeated GW 62-13.
"It's going to be another challenge for our kids to get ready for, to try to do the best we can do to try to reach some of the goals," George Washington coach Steve Edwards Jr. said. "Our goals are still out there in front of us. We're just going to have to have a good week of practice and as always respect the opponent."
George Washington is coming off a big win over then-Class AAA No. 4 Spring Valley (the Timberwolves are now No. 7). The win moved GW up three spots in No. 6 in Class AAA.
Edwards said the Patriots will try to keep the momentum going on Friday.
"I don't know how you keep it going but we're going to do the best we can to try to keep some of that going," Edwards said. "Our kids practiced real well last week and right now we're off to a pretty good start this week. It's a different opponent. It's a different kind of preparation."
Though Capital has been outscored 288-68 this season, Edwards knows the Cougars have some speed and size.
"Capital has a lot of speed, they have some nice size, and they got enough that they're dangerous," Edwards said. "We can't sit back on what we've done. We have to keep doing what we need to do and that's what we're really focused on."
GW quarterback Abe Fenwick has completed 133 of 203 passes for 1,887 yards, 23 touchdowns and seven interceptions.
Capital quarterback Fernando Valdivia has completed 47 of 92 passes for 441 yards, three touchdowns and 11 interceptions.