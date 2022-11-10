Playoff football is coming to The Hill on Friday night.
Class AAA No. 5 George Washington (8-2) is set to host No. 12 Princeton (6-3) in the first round of the playoffs and kickoff is scheduled for 7:30 p.m. at Steve Edwards Sr. Field.
Princeton has surprised many across West Virginia this season by beating three playoff teams, including a road win at No. 5 Bridgeport. The Tigers and Patriots have history as Princeton is a former Mountain State Athletic Conference member. The Tigers blanked the Patriots 21-0 in their most recent meeting in 2020, but prior to that, GW won 10 in a row against Princeton.
GW and Princeton have two common opponents this season, Hurricane and Woodrow Wilson. Hurricane defeated GW 56-7 and downed Princeton 49-13, while Woodrow lost 26-10 to the Patriots and 56-7 to Princeton. Princeton’s other losses were a 28-27 setback to Lord Betetourt, a Virginia School, and 49-41 to No. 1 Parkersburg South last Friday.
George Washington has won six games in a row dating back to Sept. 23 and the Patriots are coming off that win over Woodrow Wilson to cap the regular season.
George Washington has outscored opponents 322-235 while Princeton has a 320-212 point advantage over its opponents this year.
George Washington coach Steve Edwards Jr. knows his team is up for a challenge against the Tigers.
"That's a good football team," Edwards said. "They have the ability to score a lot of points. You look down their record and they played a very good, very tough schedule. We'll have to prepare appropriately and we'll have to be ready to play a full 48 minutes, that's for sure."
Princeton quarterback Grant Cochran has completed 120 of 201 passes for 1,736 yards, 26 touchdowns and four interceptions.
Dominic Collins is Cochran's top receiver as Collins has pulled in 54 passes for 947 yards and 18 touchdowns.
Brodee Rice leads Princeton in rushing with 87 carries for 535 yards and nine touchdowns. Marquel Lowe has rushed 66 times for 429 yards and three touchdowns.
"They got a really nice quarterback," Edwards said. "Their quarterback is as good as there is, throws the ball well. They have a receiver that's caught a lot of balls. He's got great speed. Running back runs hard and they have guys up front. From what I can tell on film they play very physical and they are very disciplined."
George Washington quarterback Abe Fenwick's passing numbers lead the MSAC. He's completed 153 of 238 passes for 2,186 yards, 25 touchdowns and nine interceptions.
Fenwick has two main targets in wide receivers Keegan Sack and Hayden Hatfield. Hatfield leads the Patriots in receiving yards with 39 catches for 659 yards and four touchdowns. Sack has 48 catches for 628 yards and 12 touchdowns.
Anthony Valentine leads the Patriots in rushing with 78 carries for 466 yards and seven touchdowns.
Heavy rain is forecast for most of Friday though the rain may taper off in the evening. Nonetheless, the Patriots are a pass-heavy team and weather conditions may play a factor.
"It's something that you'll just have to wait and see," Edwards said. "Sometimes more than being wet, it's the wind. It might rain during the game but it might not rain very much when we play. That's kind of what I'm hoping for. The rain, the weather will probably play a little bit of a factor but you just have to knock that out. You can't control that. The only thing you can do is control the way you approach it."