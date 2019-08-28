It’s anyone’s guess what kind of game will develop when George Washington visits neighboring rival South Charleston on Thursday night in a season opener.
But safe to say there should be a lot of balls flying through the air.
Neither team ran the ball with much success in their preseason scrimmages, giving the indication of an all-out passing battle when they kick off their season at 7:30 p.m. Another opener on Friday pits Sissonville and Chapmanville at University of Charleston Stadium, also at 7:30.
GW and SC have flip-flopped between defensive and offensive showcases in recent seasons. Last year, GW prevailed 45-30, but in the two seasons prior to that, SC won 13-12 and 13-6. Those came on the heels of scores like 56-14 and 48-21 (in favor of SC) and 36-24 and 34-27 (in favor of GW).
George Washington flashed a potent preseason passing game behind junior transfer R.T. Alexander, who threw for 255 yards and five touchdowns against Man two weeks ago. Alexander was limited to 103 yards and no TDs in a half last week against Cabell Midland, but backups Brady Adams and Brody Thompson threw for two scores each in the second half.
In GW’s first two scrimmages, its tandem of senior wideouts were running open more often than not — Brayden McCallister had 10 catches for 300 yards and five TDs, and Alex Mazelon had eight grabs for 198 yards and two TDs. However, Patriots coach Steve Edwards Jr. knows that his offense must display some sense of balance to be successful.
“I’m hoping we can run the ball,’’ he said. “We were having trouble up front executing [against Midland], so when you have that kind of trouble, you revert back to what you’re a little more comfortable with. We’re hoping we can run the ball a lot better. We come in with the intentions of doing a little more there, but sometimes you’ve got to improvise. Hopefully, we’ll have a little bit more evenly balanced offense [against SC].’’
South Charleston experienced problems defending the pass in its final scrimmage against Hurricane last week. In the first half, mostly with starters on the field for both teams, the Redskins took a 34-0 lead as its two quarterbacks went a combined 17 of 21 for 200 yards and three TDs.
“They were high-lowing our safeties,’’ said SC coach Donnie Mays, “and they caught us a couple times when we weren’t communicating and had some breakdowns over the top. Because the corner thought we were in a different coverage than the safety, because they’re not communicating. That’s why you scrimmage. That’s why you get out here and you go over these things, so you can correct them.’’
South Charleston, like GW, possesses a big-play passing game and a group of talented wide receivers. Freshman Trey Dunn takes over at quarterback, and can target experienced players such as Romeo Dunham, Samahji Simon, Qwailei Turner and Tyson Rohmiller.
Edwards, for one, isn’t looking forward to another high-scoring, pass-happy contest.
“I hope not,’’ he said. “I hope we can score some, but I hope they don’t score like one of those [45-30] games. I think we’re going to get better on defense, but we’re still not solidified on personnel. We’re still bumping guys around to try and figure out the right pieces to the puzzle.’’
Neither team reached the Class AAA playoffs last year after long runs of getting to the postseason — GW had qualified 11 times in the previous 12 seasons, and SC saw a five-year playoff streak snapped.
n Also on Friday, Sissonville seeks its fourth straight victory against Chapmanville in a series the Indians lead 8-5. Last year, Sissonville emerged with a 41-13 win.
Friday’s game was moved to UC Stadium so that the finishing touches can be put on Sissonville’s new artificial turf surface at Joe Sawyer Field. The Indians’ home debut comes Sept. 13 against Scott.
Sissonville lost Class AA All-Stater Will Hackney at quarterback, but returns some skill position talent in receivers Dylan Griffith (43 catches, 614 yards, eight TDs), Austin Fisher (21 catches, 334 yards, three TDs) and Patrick Murphy (21 catches, 217 yards, three TDs), along with running back Gavin Shamblin (393 yards, one TD).
The Indians will go with either drop-back passer Parker Shamblin or runner Jackson Foster at quarterback, or perhaps alternate the two.
Chapmanville returns quarterback Chase Berry, who threw for 1,113 yards and nine touchdowns a year ago, but outside of receiver Waylon Hensley, the Tigers don’t have much more experience coming back at the skill spots.