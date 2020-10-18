Sissonville had not one, but two agendas coming into Monday’s home game against Nitro, and was able to accomplish both, polishing off a 69-26 victory at Joe Sawyers Field.
Senior running back Dylan Griffith scored five touchdowns for the unbeaten Indians, one on a reception, and senior quarterback Jackson Foster threw five scoring passes in the offensive explosion.
Plan A for Sissonville on Monday was to lock up the win against the Wildcats (0-3) as promptly as it could, which it did thanks to an offense that piled up 606 total yards and averted a potential shootout by scoring 41 straight points between the second and third quarters.
That nicely set up Plan B, which was for the Indians to get their starters out of the game as soon as possible, assuring their participation in Friday’s important trip to Class AAA Greenbrier East. A victory against the Spartans (5-2) could provide a bushel of points for Sissonville in the Class AA state ratings.
Sissonville (3-0) stood in a tie for fifth in last week’s AA playoff ratings, but has won twice since those lists were released. The ratings will be updated Tuesday afternoon.
Ten of the Indians’ 11 possessions ended up in touchdowns, with the other resulting in a lost fumble. The fourth quarter was played with a running clock.
“We are happy to come out of this game, hopefully, healthy,’’ said Indians coach Marc Wilson. “We’ve got three good days to practice and get ready for Greenbrier East and hopefully go down there and make something happen.’’
Despite having two 1,000-yard rushers in the backfield in Griffith and Foster, Sissonville was intent on getting its deep passing game going, and Foster delivered with scoring strikes of 45, 19 and 65 yards to Braeden Murray and 61 yards to Nick Haning. Foster completed 11 of 15 passes for 330 yards.
“They stacked the box,’’ Wilson said, “and given that opportunity, you have to take advantage of what they’re going to do. We felt like our passing game was something we wanted to improve upon and we felt we had some explosive players who can make plays.’’
Murray’s four receptions went for 141 yards, Haning had three for 96 yards and Griffith three for 91 yards. Griffith also carried 20 times for 157 yards.
Nitro stayed with Sissonville for a while at the outset, and quarterback Trevor Lowe hit on 10 of 16 passes for 194 yards and one TD, with eight connections going to 6-foot-9 basketball standout Joseph Udoh for 175 yards. But the Wildcats eventually were worn down.
“We’re so thin,’’ said Nitro coach Zach Davis. “We brought 27 healthy guys to the game tonight and lost three more starters to injury, so we’re down to 24 healthy bodies. We have no depth. COVID hurt us with kids not coming out, and we’ve lost maybe eight guys who may be done for the season, but our kids played hard. It’s just one of those years.’’
Both offenses were on display in the first half as Sissonville took a 41-20 lead, with Griffith scoring four touchdowns, three on runs and the other on a 36-yard reception.
Nitro (0-3) led twice in the first half at 8-7 and 20-14, the latter coming when Elijah Thompson returned a fumble 45 yards for a score. But the Indians wound up getting two extra possessions, one when Murray recovered an onside kick and the other when Steve Carpenter recovered a Wildcats fumble on their own 33.
At one stretch in the first half, Sissonville ran 32 plays to Nitro’s six due to the onside kick and lost fumble. The Indians didn’t punt in the first two quarters and racked up 347 yards and 15 first downs.
Nitro could have narrowed its deficit just before halftime, but Lowe was stacked up on a first and goal run from the Sissonville 2 as time expired.