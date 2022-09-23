George Washington finally got back on track Friday evening, but South Charleston also took a couple steps forward, too.
Quarterback Abe Fenwick accounted for five touchdowns and threw for nearly 300 yards, leading the Patriots to a 48-7 victory on a chilly evening at SC High School. The win halted GW’s two-game losing spell in which it scored just 20 points.
“This is huge for us, for sure,’’ Fenwick said. “We needed this to give everybody their confidence back. Not that they would have lost it, but a win’s a win and everybody loves a win. It makes you feel better for next week, next game.’’
Fenwick, who completed 10 straight passes at one point, ended 18 of 25 for 296 yards, throwing touchdowns of 15 yards to Anthony Valentine, 14 yards to Hayden Hatfield and 59 yards to Keegan Sack. Fenwick also had scoring runs of 1 and 11 yards.
George Washington (3-2), which lost by a combined score of 114-20 in its last two outings, entered Friday’s game 15th in the Class AAA playoff ratings. The Patriots started out 2-0 with victories against Cabell Midland and Ashland Paul Blazer, Kentucky.
“It’s good to get a win,’’ said Patriots coach Steve Edwards Jr. “I feel good for the kids. We needed it really bad. We still had too many penalties [10 for 110 yards] and silly stuff, but that happens in games like these sometimes. We’ve got to work on fixing that.
“We’ve got some good teams coming up the next few weeks, so I just want the kids to enjoy this one because we haven’t played so well, so I’m happy for them.’’
South Charleston (0-4), despite the score, managed to show marked improvement from previous weeks. Penalties were way down and mental mistakes not as prevalent. The Black Eagles had been outscored 166-13 in their first three games, but were down only 34-7 after 31/2 quarters Friday and didn’t face a running clock until the final two minutes.
“What’s crazy,’’ said SC coach Carl Lee, “is that when I look at the scoreboard at the end of the game, it looks like, ‘What? Did we do anything?’ But yes, I really felt like we discovered some people and had some guys who played quite a bit better and played hard.
“We’re just young and still trying to fight what we’re used to doing. This was by far the best performance out of our seniors and that really led a lot of our players to keep going. I think for the first time, those guys worked and kept working and that caused everybody on the team to keep trying to go.’’
The Patriots went up 27-0 at halftime, taking their final four full possessions for touchdowns following an opening-drive interception by SC’s Jayden Motley at his own 17 on a Fenwick deep ball.
South Charleston assisted that GW splurge by fumbling away two straight touches in the first quarter at its own 17 and 28.
The Black Eagles put together their best drive just before the first half ended, picking up their first four first downs and got as close as the GW 11 before giving the ball back on downs. That possession was highlighted by five carries for 30 yards by fullback Aaron Clark.
Clark got SC on the board with 7:12 left in the game on a 1-yard run, capping a drive that began with a 38-yard burst by Nas’jaih Jones. That made the score 34-7, but GW tacked on two more TDs in the final five minutes, the last one coming on an 11-yard blocked punt return by Klay Matthews.
Clark finished with 60 yards on 11 carries and Jones added 52 yards on seven attempts. SC actually outgained GW on the ground 133-61.
Fenwick had a variety of game-breaking receivers to choose from, teaming up with Sack six times for 124 yards, Valentine five times for 60 yards, Hunter Giacomo four times for 50 yards and Hatfield three times for 63 yards. Hatfield also had an interception.
“It’s a good problem to have,’’ Fenwick said of his receiving corps. “Too many people to throw the ball to, too many mouths to feed.’’
The Black Eagles’ grind keeps up next week with a game against Spring Valley.
“It doesn’t get any easier for us,’’ Lee said. “The journey is good and we can see a little bit but, gosh, we don’t have time for it.’’
The Black Eagles had beaten GW in seven of their previous eight meetings, and hadn’t lost to the Patriots in South Charleston since 2012.