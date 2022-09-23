Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to the Mountain State’s Trusted News Source.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.


Learn more about HD Media

gw sochas1
Buy Now

George Washington's Hayden Hatfield (right) intercepts a pass in front of South Charleston's Nasjaih Jones (11) and GW's Keegan Sack (5).

 CHRIS DORST | Gazette-Mail

George Washington finally got back on track Friday evening, but South Charleston also took a couple steps forward, too.

Quarterback Abe Fenwick accounted for five touchdowns and threw for nearly 300 yards, leading the Patriots to a 48-7 victory on a chilly evening at SC High School. The win halted GW’s two-game losing spell in which it scored just 20 points.

Preps Sports Reporter