George Washington's win over Spring Valley last Friday may have earned the Patriots a home game in the first round of the Class AAA prep football playoffs.
GW, now 6-2 after its 39-27 win over Spring Valley, climbed three spots to No. 6 with an 11.50 rating in the AAA playoff ratings, released Tuesday. The top 16 in the final ratings in each class earn playoff berths, with the top eight earning the right to name the site for the first-round playoff games.
The Patriots host Capital (2-6) Friday before closing out the regular season Nov. 4 at No. 15 Woodrow Wilson (5-3). Wins in both of those games would likely earn GW a top-eight finish and a first-round home game.
Also in Class AAA, Hurricane -- tied for No. 1 last week with Parkersburg South -- dropped into a tie for No. 2 with South after being replaced in the top spot by Huntington (7-1, 13.50), which climbed to No. 1 after defeating Cabell Midland last Friday. Hurricane and South are 7-1 with 13.38 ratings.
Hurricane hosts South Charleston (1-7) Friday before finishing with the game that will likely determine the No. 1 spot in the final ratings -- vs. Huntington Nov. 4 in Hurricane.
Also in the top eight this week in Class AAA are No. 4 Martinsburg (7-2, 12.67), No. 5 Musselman (6-2, 11.63) and co-No. 7s Spring Valley and Wheeling Park (both 6.2, 11.25).
In Class AA, Winfield (7-1, 10.63) is fifth, behind Scott (8-0, 12.25), Roane County (8-0, 12.13), Independence (8-0, 12.13) and North Marion (7-1, 11.25). Frankfort (7-1, 9.75), Clay County (6-1, 9.29) and Fairmont Senior (5-3, 8.5), tied with Lincoln (6-2, 8.5), round out the top eight.
Winfield faces its toughest test of the season this Friday when the Generals host No. 1 Scott. Winfield finishes the regular season Nov. 4 at No. 18 Point Pleasant (4-4), which will need a win a climb into the top 16.
Herbert Hoover (5-2, 8.29) checks in at No. 13 this week. The Huskies close out the regular season with road games at Poca (1-7) and No. 114 Logan (6-3).
Williamstown (7-1) suffered its first loss last week but remains No. 1 in Class A with a 10.13 rating.