George Washington's win over Spring Valley last Friday may have earned the Patriots a home game in the first round of the Class AAA prep football playoffs.

GW, now 6-2 after its 39-27 win over Spring Valley, climbed three spots to No. 6 with an 11.50 rating in the AAA playoff ratings, released Tuesday. The top 16 in the final ratings in each class earn playoff berths, with the top eight earning the right to name the site for the first-round playoff games.