BECKLEY — De’Anthony Wright rushed for 141 yards and two touchdowns and George Washington survived a Woodrow Wilson rally in the second half for a 45-42 win at Van Meter Stadium on Friday.
The Patriots (2-1) took a 45-14 lead on Wright’s second touchdown with 9:34 to play in the third quarter before the Flying Eagles began a run of touchdowns on four straight possessions.
Quarterback Maddex McMillen found Keynan Cook for a 26-yard touchdown to cut it to 45-21 with 4:36 left in the third, then Cook intercepted Patriots quarterback R.T. Alexander on back-to-back drives. The Flying Eagles converted both into points — McMillen touchdown passes of 89 yards to Jace Colucci and 53 yards to freshman Elijah Redfern to close to 45-35.
Colucci then fell on the ensuing onside kick to set the Eagles up at the GW 35-yard line. On the eighth play of the drive, McMillen hooked up with Colucci again from six yards to make the score 45-42 with 6:07.
Woodrow (1-7) forced GW to punt and got the ball at its 18. Hezekyiah Creasy had a 28-yard carry on third-and-2, and a 34-yard catch by Cook got Woodrow down to the Patriots 9. A holding call against Woodrow eventually led to fourth down at the 12, where the Eagles lined up for a 29-yard field goal. The kick was just wide left with seven seconds to go.
GW took a knee to preserve the win.
“We’ve played two games, which showed,” GW coach Steve Edwards Jr. said. “We’re not in any rhythm, and that showed. But it is what it is. They played hard. But, yeah, you’re going to get nervous. You’re hoping your kids are going to step up, and they did. They bowed their backs and whatever happened, happened.”
McMillen was 16 of 22 passing for a school-record 366 yards. He also threw four touchdown passes to tie the school record.
Alexander was 7 of 20 for 163 yards with a touchdown and two interceptions. Taran Fitzpatrick had a 64-yard touchdown reception.
Appalachian State commit Michael Hughes kicked a 47-yard field goal that ultimately was the difference in the game.
GW is scheduled host Parkersburg next Friday.