George Washington has gone from having a quarterback derby to a quarterback dearth.
Sophomore Abe Fenwick, a first-year starter who ranks among the Mountain State Athletic Conference’s top quarterbacks, has been lost indefinitely with a broken thumb on his left (throwing) hand, according to coach Steve Edwards Jr. The injury was suffered in last Friday’s game against Woodrow Wilson.
“I have no idea what we’re going to go,’’ Edwards said Monday before the start of practice. “We’re going to go out there and work ‘em out and see what happens.’’
Making the injury all the more untimely is the fact that freshman Noah Vellaithambi, the team’s No. 2 quarterback, was ruled ineligible last week by the Secondary School Activities Commission. Vellaithambi’s family pulled him out of GW at midseason and enrolled him at a school in North Carolina, only to change their mind and bring him back to GW a week later.
Vellaithambi, who battled Fenwick for starting duties in preseason scrimmages, looked good in the fourth quarter of the Patriots’ 30-14 home loss to unbeaten Huntington, completing 7 of 10 passes for 97 yards and two touchdowns.
Edwards said he didn’t think the injury was season-ending for Fenwick, who has thrown for 1,441 yards and 17 touchdowns in eight starts for the 5-3 Patriots.
It was unclear Monday whom GW might use at quarterback for the time being. Senior Brady Adams and freshman Easton Pinkerton were on the roster at the beginning of the season. Pinkerton has been used as the junior varsity quarterback this year.
GW plays at Parkersburg Friday, then hosts Capital on Nov. 5 in its final regular-season game. The Patriots are projected by wvtailgatecentral.com to be 10th in the Class AAA playoff ratings when the SSAC updates its official numbers on Tuesday afternoon. The top 16 in each class qualify for the postseason.
Rick Ryan covers prep sports. He can be reached at 304-348-5175 or rickryan@hdmediallc.com. Follow him on Twitter @RickRyanWV.