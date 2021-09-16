If Huntington didn’t open some eyes with its shutout victory at Hurricane two weeks ago, then it most certainly did with last Friday’s 21-17 victory against powerful Cabell Midland.
Those impressive efforts helped vault the Highlanders (3-0) into the No. 2 position in the Secondary School Activities Commission Class AAA playoff ratings heading into Friday’s battle of unbeatens at co-No. 4 George Washington (3-0). Kickoff is set for 7:30 p.m. at Steve Edwards Sr. Field in Charleston’s South Hills.
It’s certainly quite the turnaround for Huntington, which went 3-6 last year — snapping a streak of nine straight playoff seasons — and 5-6 the year before.
“I think we’ve really preached about being better each day, each practice,” said Highlanders coach Billy Seals, “and being better each Friday night compared to the Friday night before. We have great tempo at practice, and our guys have worked really hard.
“Sometimes when you have a down year like last year, it keeps you humble. We don’t have to refer to the struggles last year, but our kids do. They remember the struggles we had last year and know it’s going to take a lot of hard work to maintain where we’re at.”
Perhaps the most impressive stat of the season so far for Huntington is allowing just three total touchdowns in three games to Parkersburg, Hurricane and Midland.
“We have guys who played a lot of snaps last year,” Seals said, “and they got a lot of experience. I think any time you feel like your defense is good inside — and that’s our two tackles and inside linebacker and safety — then you’ve got the opportunity to be really good on defense. I feel like we’ve put the pieces of the puzzle together and played relatively well the first three weeks, but there are a lot of improvements we need to make in every phase of the game.”
GW coach Steve Edwards Jr. is most concerned with the Highlanders’ defensive backs, since his Patriots like to air it out with sophomore quarterback Abe Fenwick (730 yards passing, nine TDs).
“They have nice size in the secondary,” Edwards said, “and that could give us problems. They’re long and lanky ... and they’ve got speed. The fastest team by far that we’ve seen. They’ve got a ton of athletes, they’re well coached, and they’re playing really well — playing lights out on defense.”
If GW has any sort of ace in the hole on offense, it’s the fact the Patriots divide the work among their skill players. Seven different ball-carriers have been used most games, and Fenwick has connected with nine different receivers through three games. No player has more than 20 carries.
“We have a lot of talent,” Edwards said, “and we’re trying to utilize as much talent as we’ve got. We’re young in spots, but we’re talented. In doing that [playing so many runners and receivers], we’re trying to help our young guys get the feel of the game, and also not get all banged up all the time. We’ve got guys capable of doing a good job, so we get them the ball and give them targets, and we’ve been successful so far.”
Seals worries about how far back the Patriots place Fenwick in their shotgun offense.
“You watch film on them,” Seals said, “and it seems like nobody ever sacks them. They play [Fenwick] five yards back, and drop him another two, three yards. It’s hard to get seven, eight yards deep and get pressure on the quarterback. They have a great scheme with what they do, and how they try to exploit you on defense. It’s very effective.”
The top defenders for the Highlanders have been middle linebacker Tyrees Smith (38 total tackles) and defensive ends Donavan Garrett (25) and Gavin Adkins (21). For GW, linebacker Klay Matthews leads with 13 stops and lineman Layth Ghannam has 12.5 tackles, 6.5 for lost yardage.
Huntington’s top offensive weapon is versatile quarterback Gavin Lochow, who tops the team in rushing (285 yards, three TDs) and has thrown for 487 yards and five scores.