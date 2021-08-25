George Washington has made a decision regarding its quarterback situation. Now it’s up to St. Albans to see if it can disrupt those plans.
Those two teams kick off the football season in the Kanawha Valley Thursday when they tangle at 7:30 p.m. at Crawford Field in St. Albans. They did not meet last season.
GW took a look at three players during the preseason to see who would inherit the starting job under center — sophomore Abe Fenwick, freshman Noah Vellaithambi and senior Brady Adams. Adams was the only one who’d attempted a varsity pass before, and that was just eight attempts over three seasons as a backup.
Coach Steve Edwards Jr. and his staff opted to go with Fenwick as their starter, but there’s a good chance Vellaithambi also gets to see some duty at quarterback as well as playing at other positions.
“Abe will start the game,” Edwards said. “That’s the way it’s gone, and then it’s how we think it’s going after that. I’m pretty sure [Vellaithambi] is going to play — now is it all at quarterback, or play some defense or special teams? The kid’s a player. We’ve got two guys, and we’re getting both of them ready to play quarterback.”
St. Albans coach Nick Watts recognizes that the Patriots are breaking in perhaps two new quarterbacks on Thursday, and hopes his defensive front can make decisions difficult for them. The Red Dragons rely on junior Elijah Edge, an All-Kanawha Valley defender last season, to apply pressure in the passing game. Edge turned in six sacks and eight quarterback hurries in six games a year ago.
“Any time you’ve got a young quarterback and an experienced defensive line,” Watts said, “it’s something you try to emphasize. We have a couple guys who have been able to get after the quarterback for a couple years now.
“Of course, we’ve also got some young guys who are making their first start in the secondary, so it’s always good to help those guys out on the back end and get pressure if you can. It’s a tall task, because GW’s really good up front ... That’s the goal, and we’ll see how it goes.”
GW sports a mammoth offensive line this season (averaging 6-foot-3 and 290 pounds) and has some experience returning at the running back position in Hasten Pinkerton — even though he sat out all of 2020 with an injury — and Anthony Valentine, and they’re joined by freshman Keegan Sack, who broke off a pair of 50-yard touchdown runs in the Patriots’ first preseason scrimmage.
Taran Fitzpatrick is the Patriots’ most-experienced receiver, and freshman Tyshawn Dues made some nice grabs during the preseason.
Edwards looks forward to the debuts of his young talent and hopes they’re up for the challenge.
“How are the kids going to handle it?” Edwards said. “There’s opening night, the familiarity of getting back on the field and playing, the heat [the forecast high is 91 degrees], the excitement. It’s going to be interesting and fun. It’s the only game rocking around Thursday, and people are going to be curious about what’s going on.”
The Red Dragons will also be breaking in some new faces, as freshmen Rocco Frye and Eli Littlejohn will alternate at running back, and junior newcomer Ruben Johnson joins returnee Michael Hindman at receiver and Justice Warner at tight end. The attack will again be directed by quarterback Peyton Brown, who won the Gazette-Mail Rookie of the Year honor last season as a freshman, throwing for 614 yards and five TDs in six games.
“Any time you’re talking about offensive football,” Watts said, “if you can’t run it, you’re going to be in trouble. We want to increase our run game this year. That’s a big key to making our offense go. It takes some pressure off your quarterback, and Peyton’s got some really good playmakers and makes good decisions, and can run as well. We’ve got to be able to throw the ball downfield to get guys pulled out of the box, and that can help us enforce a run game.”
GW has won 11 straight in the series, with SA’s last win coming in 2006.