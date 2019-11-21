Going against a team that’s unbeaten, seeded No. 2 in the Class AAA playoff field and one that’s already beaten seven playoff teams this season, you’d think George Washington might be a bundle of nerves on Friday.
But that’s not really the case.
The Patriots’ approach all week is that no one expected them to be in this position — competing for a spot in the playoff semifinals — so why not relax and enjoy the view? They say the pressure is definitely off as they prepare for a 7:30 p.m. kickoff Friday at Cabell Midland (11-0).
“That’s exactly right,’’ said GW coach Steve Edwards Jr. “The only people who think we have a chance at all in this ballgame are the ones in my locker room — and those are the only ones that count, anyway. We’ll play as far as we can play. Obviously, we’ve overachieved everybody’s expectations except maybe our own.’’
The Patriots began the season 0-2, falling to neighboring rival South Charleston 28-14 and getting thumped in Ashland, Kentucky, by Paul Blazer 49-16. That came on the heels of GW’s non-playoff season in 2018, one bogged down by an inability to run the ball or stop opponents from running it. So almost no one anticipated that the Patriots would flip their fortunes, wind up 8-3 and secure the No. 7 seed in the AAA field.
“Our kids always thought they could put something together,’’ Edwards said, “and they did. I’ve probably said it 100 times, but they’re the ones who turned it around. They wanted to make something of the season, and they’ve done a great job. I can’t express how proud I am of them to this point. We’re trying to hang on in this tournament as long as we can.’’
That approach, of course, won’t make Friday’s task any easier as GW collides with a Cabell Midland team that’s run the ball with success against everyone this season. The Knights average a little more than 42 points and 400 rushing yards per game, relying on the skills of players like quarterback J.J. Roberts, fullback Jakob Caudill and tailback Hayden Hass.
“J.J.’s a very good athlete,’’ Edwards said. “He’s a dangerous man. They’ve got their best athlete at quarterback and they’ve got four other guys who can carry the ball, and they all do it well. Caudill is a beast; he runs really hard. Those guys up front really fire off the ball and get after people. As hard as they play, they keep the pressure on the defense. We’ll try to deal with that the best we can.’’
The funny thing about Midland is that the cast of characters at the skill spots was supposed to be slightly different this season, but three key players — running backs Isaiah Vaughn and Jaydyn Johnson and quarterback Chandler Schmidt — all suffered ankle injuries by the third game that have kept them sidelined. Interestingly, Midland coach Luke Salmons said that Johnson and Schmidt resumed practicing this past week.
“The other kids have done a really good job,’’ Salmons said of the team’s Plan B in the backfield. “We’ve built some depth. Guys who were supposed to be playing defense are playing tailback or wingback now and they’re good, too. It just helps us overall.’’
GW, meanwhile, does most of its damage with a passing game directed by junior quarterback R.T. Alexander. He spreads the ball around to several players, including Alex Mazelon, Brayden McCallister, Luke Grimm and Isaac Isabell. Alexander has found seven different receivers with touchdown passes this season and has 28 TD tosses in all.
“They’ve gotten better each and every week,’’ Salmons said, “and that’s why they’re in round two of the playoffs. I’m sure their kids have a lot of momentum and excitement.’’