George Washington offensive lineman Layth Ghannam, who'll be a senior for the Patriots this fall, announced on Twitter Saturday that he has committed to Virginia Tech's recruiting class of 2023.
Ghannam, 6-foot-5, 290 pounds, was a Class AAA first-team All-State selection in 2021 and is listed as a 3-star or 4-star prospect by recruiting services, including 247Sports, which ranks him as the state's top prospect for the Class of 2023 and the No. 436 overall prospect in the nation.
247Sports reported that Ghannam made official visits to North Carolina and WVU. He was reportedly considering those schools and North Carolina State before committing to the Hokies, and also had offers from Appalachian State, Cincinnati, East Carolina, Eastern Kentucky, Indiana, Jacksonville State, James Madison, Kent State, Marshall, South Carolina, Vanderbilt, and Wake Forest.
"First off I would like to thank all the coaches and programs that recruited me, and gave my family and I the opportunity to experience this process," Ghannam tweeted Saturday morning. "I want to thank my parents, coaches, teachers, trainer and most importantly my teammates for sticking with me through this whole journey. With that being said I have decided to commit to Virginia Tech. GO HOKIES."
Ghannam helped GW to an 8-4 season in 2021, when the Patriots advanced to the state quarterfinals. He's been recruited as an offensive lineman but also played defensive line, accumulating 49 tackles, including 11.5 for loss, and 6.4 sacks. He had an interception return for a touchdown.