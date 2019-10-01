ASHTON — Hannan’s 34-26 high school football victory over Manchester (Ohio) wasn’t just a victory for the Wildcats, but also for women.
Hannan coach Kellie Thomas became the first female head football coach in West Virginia to win a high school football game when her squad beat the Greyhounds (0-6) Friday night in Manchester. The triumph also snapped Hannan’s 18-game losing streak dating to Sept. 16, 2017, when the Wildcats (1-4) defeated Jenkins (Kentucky) 41-8.
The season has been more of a challenge than usual for Hannan, which is off this week and will go for two in row when it hosts Montcalm (0-4 heading into this week’s game with Van) at 7:30 p.m. on Oct. 11.
Someone stole the Wildcats’ helmets during the preseason, meaning the team was limited to no contact in practice for nearly two weeks until new headgear arrived. To have broken through with a victory was gratifying for Thomas, a former athletic trainer with Marshall University’s football team in the early 1990s, not so much for her but for her players.
“With as much adversity as these guys have been through, there is no better reward for them than getting to enjoy this victory,” Thomas said. “There was a point where we didn’t even know if we’d get to have football this year after the helmets were stolen, but these guys just wanted to play football.”
On Friday, Hannan trailed 18-8 early and 26-14 at halftime before rallying. The Wildcats held Manchester to 29 yards in the second half and Jordan Fitzwater scored three touchdowns to secure Hannan’s first victory of the season.
Fitzwater tied the game at 26-26 when he blocked a punt and recovered it in the end zone, then ran for a 2-point conversion. He later added a 25-yard touchdown run to set the final score.
“It was a great feeling for all of us,” Thomas said. “The kids never gave up. They believed that this was our game to win and their heads never dropped when we fell behind.”
Despite Fitzwater’s heroics, Thomas said no individual deserved credit for the victory. She said the win was earned by every player and coach.
“It wasn’t one player that made the difference,” Thomas said. “It was more about everybody contributing and doing their part. These guys believed in one another and did what they were supposed to.”