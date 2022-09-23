Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

HUNTINGTON — Huntington’s defense smothered Capital and Wayne Harris provided a highlight reel to power the Highlanders past the Cougars 56-7 Friday night at Bob Sang Stadium.

To add to the festivities, Huntington lineman Tyrus Mayo got into the scoring act, too.

