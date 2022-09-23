HUNTINGTON — Huntington’s defense smothered Capital and Wayne Harris provided a highlight reel to power the Highlanders past the Cougars 56-7 Friday night at Bob Sang Stadium.
To add to the festivities, Huntington lineman Tyrus Mayo got into the scoring act, too.
The teams play for the “C&O Bell” and the Highlanders keep it for a second straight year.
Huntington’s Cam Veazey blocked Capital’s first punt, and Kahlief Tye Jr. picked the ball up and ran it in from 10 yards out. Zah Jackson got the second TD for the Highlanders on a 50-yard sprint around left end.
Harris took over from there. He scored on a 12-yard fumble recovery and then snared three scoring passes from Gavin Lochow. The TD catches covered 25, 44 and 5 yards.
Reserves played virtually the fourth quarter with a running clock.
Capital (1-4) is open next week. Huntington (3-1) is home next Friday against Riverside.
“That’s Veazey’s second block in two weeks,” Huntington coach Billy Seals said. “He sells out. When you do that, good things happen.”
The 4-TD night for Harris shows just how many weapons the Highlanders have on offense.
“We spread the ball around,” Seals said. “You can’t key on one player.”
As for Mayo, Seals said the lineman will savor the moment. He played running back when he lived in New York, but he goes 6-foot-2, 275 pounds now.
“We played for that,” Seals said. “He played running back before. Goes back to his glory days.”
In Capital’s four losses, the Cougars have been outscored 213-7.