Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to the Mountain State’s Trusted News Source.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.


Learn more about HD Media

HUNTINGTON — Riverside had no answer for the Huntington duo of Gavin Lochow and Wayne Harris, as the two accounted for five touchdowns in a 49-0 wire-to-wire victory Friday night at Bob Sang Stadium.

The win was the fourth in a row for Huntington. Lochow, Huntington’s senior quarterback, threw four touchdowns and ran for another against the Warriors.

Luke Creasy is a reporter for HD Media. Follow him on Twitter @LukeCreasy or reach him by phone at 304-526-2800.

Tags