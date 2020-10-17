HURRICANE — Hurricane knew it was going to see a lot of Blake Hartman on Saturday afternoon. And Musselman’s All-State running back certainly didn’t disappoint.
Hartman ran 23 times for 261 yards and three touchdowns — one of them a 94-yarder — returned a kickoff 84 yards for another TD and also threw a scoring pass on a trick play as the Applemen rolled up a 49-7 victory over injury-plagued Hurricane at Redskin Stadium.
The game matched a pair of Class AAA postseason hopefuls, as Musselman (6-1) entered the game seventh in the playoff ratings, six spots ahead of Hurricane (2-2). Thanks to Hartman and a defense that limited the Redskins to 193 total yards, the Applemen made the five-hour trip back to the Eastern Panhandle another step closer to making the tournament, even though Berkeley County turned orange on Saturday’s COVID-19 risk-factor map, meaning the Applemen can’t play next week.
The 6-foot-1, 220-pound Hartman, a 4.5 student who has committed to Lehigh, had a hand in all five of Musselman’s scores as it went up 35-0 in the opening seconds of the third quarter. He scored on runs of 4, 94 and 7 yards, fired a 43-yard touchdown pass to Kagen Teets on an option pass and brought back the opening kickoff of the second half all the way for another score.
“I think everyone in the Eastern Panhandle knows him, obviously,’’ said Musselman coach Brian Thomas, “and we’ve played games in Morgantown and Fairmont, so I think everybody in the middle of the state knows him and now, hopefully, everybody in this part of the state knows him. I think he’s the best player in the state and no disrespect to anybody else in state. There are a lot of good ones, but the things that he does I see daily and I’ve never seen anybody able to do them.
“My gosh, they can’t make them better than this young man. It starts in the classroom ... and he practices hard, he’s a leader.’’
Even the Applemen understudies got into the act Saturday. When Hartman returned to the bench to get an ankle retaped in the third quarter, backup running back Jacob Miller capped a 10-play drive with a 1-yard touchdown run that made it 42-0 and enacted a running clock in the fourth quarter. After Hartman retired to the sideline for good, Miller sprinted 87 yards for a TD with 4:20 left. Musselman finished with 412 yards on the ground.
“You know what’s coming,’’ said Hurricane coach Jeremy Taylor. “We knew what was coming the whole week, and it’s actually pretty simple to diagnose what they’re doing. Then you have to stop them. Hartman’s a heck of a player. They’re a great team. They’re an elite team. I never dreamed they’d be that physical. I never dreamed we’d play a team more physical than last week [against Cabell Midland].’’
The game resembled a potential shootout at the beginning, with Hurricane moving 69 yards in four plays with the opening kickoff, scoring on Ismael Borrero’s 39-yard pass to Chase Hager. Hartman then capped a 58-yard drive for the Applemen and it was 7-7.
The Redskins’ next possession zoomed down to the Musselman 10, but Caleb Hardy jumped a pass route in the end zone to intercept the ball and return it to his own 6. On the next snap, Hartman barreled down the right sideline for a long TD and a 14-7 lead. Then Hurricane’s offense went flat.
After picking up five first downs and 110 yards on their first two possessions, the Redskins finished the game with eight first downs and 193 yards.
“We have a lot of seniors,’’ Thomas said. “We’re really an old, veteran team, so this team does not panic. So they score first and the kids run off [the field] and say it before we do, ‘We’re OK. Stay together, we’ll be all right.’
“We were really geared up for this game, having to get on a bus and drive. We knew we’d be orange next week and wouldn’t be able to play, so we said we wanted to treat this like a playoff game and really come out and secure our spot in the state, because I think we’re one of the best teams in the state.’’
Hurricane lost two sophomore defensive starters to injuries during the course of the game as safety Bryson Murrell (collarbone) and linebacker Gavin Piepiora (knee) went down. Borrero and receiver JT were also hobbled with leg injuries.
Borrero threw only 12 times and completed seven for 112 yards, with Hager catching four for 101 yards. Jeremiah Riffle carried 11 times for 71 yards for the Skins.
Hartman, who ran for 2,109 yards and 29 touchdowns last season, could eclipse those numbers this year — if Musselman’s season can continue. After Saturday’s splurge, he’s now just over 1,400 yards on the ground and has rushed for 24 TDs.
“This is definitely one of my bigger games,’’ Hartman said, “but I try to do that every single game. I try to be the best player I can be, in every aspect, impact it any way I can. Yeah, it’s a great win and it’s nice coming five hours and being able to beat a really good team, so it’s a great win. But I could still be better and hopefully, I have a chance to do that later on in the season.’’