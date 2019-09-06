NEWTOWN — Few times in high school football do individual players swing games dramatically.
How drastically a game can change either with one injury or with a couple of players taking over were both on display Friday night at Mingo Central.
The host Miners scored the final 50 points of the game to race away from visiting Wayne 56-16 in Cardinal Conference play.
Senior wide receiver Drew Hatfield caught eight passes for 293 yards and five touchdowns, including scoring on all three of his second-half catches. Junior quarterback Daylin Goad accounted for 403 passing yards and seven scores.
Wayne led 16-6 after a hot start. The Pioneers (0-2) scored on their second play from scrimmage on a 40-yard pass from Gunner Harmon to Jon Chinn, then again on a Harmon 2-yard quarterback sneak to take the 10-point lead with 9:24 remaining in the first half.
But Mingo Central (1-1) pulled within 16-14 after Hatfield took a pass from Goad in from 12 yards out, then took the lead when Hatfield scored from 42 yards out to go ahead 22-16 with 2:46 left in the half.
Wayne lost far more than the lead on the play. Harmon, a senior quarterback and safety, injured his leg on the play and was carried off the field. Harmon was 4 of 5 passing for 58 yards and a TD while running for 27 yards and another score before suffering the injury.
Mingo Central outscored Wayne 34-0 the rest of the way. After doing much of his work on screens behind the line in the first half, Hatfield went downfield in the second half, scoring from 58 yards out on a crossing route, then 62 on a vertical route. His final touchdown came on a 90-yard deep pass with 7:25 left to set the final score.
Goad threw for 317 yards and five scores while running for 86 yards and two more touchdowns.