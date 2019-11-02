Daylin Goad ran for three touchdowns and threw for three more and Drew Hatfield set a pair of state receiving records to spark Mingo Central to a 49-14 prep football win Friday at Chapmanville.
Hatfield caught 16 passes from Goad for 216 yards, including a 41-yard touchdown pass in the first quarter. Hatfield now has 107 catches for 1,598 yards, breaking the former regular-season marks of 99 receptions for 1,443 yards set by Nitro’s Chris Fulmer in 2003.
Younger brother Devin Hatfield also caught a pair of scoring passes Friday from Goad as the Miners (7-2) closed on a Class AA playoff berth.
For the Tigers (5-4), who saw their five-game winning streak halted, Chase Berry ran 25 times for 97 yards and one TD and completed 17 of 25 passes for 155 yards and another score.