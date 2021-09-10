Herbert Hoover standouts Devin and Dane Hatfield have a strong connection being brothers, and it was on full display Friday night for the Huskies.
The Hatfields connected on two touchdown passes of 16 and 68 yards and had big games in leading undefeated Hoover (3-0) to a 48-0 shutout victory over visiting Nitro at Joe Eddie Cowley Field.
Huskies freshman quarterback Dane Hatfield was 8 of 15 passing for 195 yards in the first half with three touchdown passes and two interceptions. Senior Devin Hatfield hauled in two passes, both touchdowns from his brother totaling 84 yards. The starters only played one series in the second half.
“It feels great to be catching footballs from my brother,” Devin Hatfield said. “It’s something I’ve never done and I’ve always looked forward to doing, even when he was in middle school.”
While Devin Hatfield was making plays offensively, he also made quite the impact on defense, intercepting three passes from Nitro quarterback Caden Hill.
“It felt great,” Devin Hatfield said of his interceptions. “It was our defensive line getting pressure on the quarterback, forcing balls out quick, and there was some bad balls thrown that I was able to go up and make a play like I’m taught to do.”
“It is a special moment for them," Hoover coach Joey Fields said of the Hatfields. "I’m very close to them and they deserve everything they get. They are good teammates and good people.”
Nitro (0-3) was without standout quarterback/linebacker Trevor Lowe, who missed the game with a shoulder injury suffered against St. Albans last week.
On the first play of the game, Hill was intercepted by Devin Hatfield. Four plays later, the brothers connected on a 16-yard touchdown pass to give Hoover a quick 7-0 lead just 1:44 into the game.
Hunter Bartley scored on a 2-yard run for the Huskies and Levi Paxton kicked a 30-yard field goal later in the first quarter as Hoover took a 17-0 lead into the second quarter.
In the second quarter, the Hatfield brothers connected on another touchdown pass, a 68-yarder for a 24-0 lead with 8:43 left to halftime.
Hatfield added two more interceptions in the second quarter, and Hoover scored three more touchdowns to lead 45-0 at halftime. Brenden Rash scored on a 5-yard run, Dane Hatfield hit Nathan Harper for a 17-yard touchdown pass and Brayden Rash had a 2-yard TD run.
At halftime, the Huskies had outgained Nitro 401-59 in total yards. Hoover had 206 yards rushing and Dane Hatfield threw for 195 yards. The Wildcats could only muster 3 yards rushing and 59 passing yards at the break.
“When you lose that quarterback, that puts you in binds,” Fields said. “But our defense has gotten better and better, and it starts with the defensive line with Ryan Elkins, Isaiah Chapman, Caden Dotson, along with the guys on the second and third level. They are flying around making plays."
The second half was played with a running clock. Paxton connected on his second field goal, a 35-yarder in the third quarter for the only score resulting in the 48-0 final.
The Huskies rushed for 263 yards, led by Randy Hughart with 70 yards on eight carries. Bartley added 60 yards on 13 attempts and Devin Hatfield contributed 51 yards rushing to go along with his 195 passing.
Braxton Smith led Nitro with 32 yards on 12 carries. Hill finished 6 of 11 passing for 56 yards for the Wildcats.