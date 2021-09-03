LOGAN — Logan scored a convincing 40-14 Cardinal Conference victory over Sissonville Friday night at Willis-Nisbet Stadium.
The Wildcats led 40-0 before allowing a couple of late fourth-quarter touchdowns. Logan quarterback Jordan Hayes threw for three touchdowns and ran for another and Wildcats wide receiver Carson Kirk reeled in a pair of TD catches.
“Everybody played lights out,” said Logan coach Gary Mullins, who is back at the LHS helm in his second stint after coaching the Wildcats from 2004-16. “I’m so impressed with the way everybody played tonight. This is what we are out here for, to win games like this. We want to get better and better.”
The Wildcats, who have gone just 9-27 in the last four seasons since Mullins has been away, have already matched last year’s two-win total as Logan went 2-4 in the COVID-disrupted 2020 season.
Hayes was intercepted on the third play of the game by Sissonville’s Ethan Taylor deep in Sissonville territory but it was one of the few mistakes by the Wildcats.
Logan (2-0) reached paydirt on its second drive as Hayes scored on a 14-yard keeper. Sissonville QB Brody Thompson then drove the Indians (1-1) to the Logan 48 but Sissonville coach Chad Lovejoy elected to go for it on fourth-and-8. Thompson’s pass fell incomplete and the Indians turned it over on downs.
Nine plays later, Logan cashed in as Hayes tossed a 9-yard TD pass to Aiden Slack to make it 13-0.
Kirk picked off Thompson on Sissonville’s next possession and the Wildcats were in business again. Logan culminated a six-play, 66-yard drive as Dawson Maynard took a double reverse into the end zone on a 7-yard run and Logan led 20-0 with 4:10 left until halftime.
Maynard, a junior wide receiver, was playing his first football game since his freshman year. Maynard was the 2021 Class AA State Baseball Player of the Year and led the Logan baseball to to the state championship in June. Logan tacked on one more first-half score as Hayes hooked up with Kirk on a 36-yard pass with 2:01 left, giving the Wildcats a 26-0 lead.
Kolton Goldie’s 2-yard TD run and Slack’s point after kick put Logan on top 33-0 in the third quarter. Hayes later fired a 7-yard TD pass to Garrett Williamson with 8:56 left in the game, giving Logan a 40-0 lead.
The Indians got on the board with 5:49 left in the game as Taylor fired a 40-yard TD pass to Cameron Arbogast. Sissonville added one more score with 3:56 remaining as Lazaro Marquez Jr. scooped up a Logan fumble and rumbled to the house for a 36-yard touchdown.
Lovejoy said his team was just outplayed.
“It was a tough game. They are very well coached,” Lovejoy said. “They have a lot of grit. We were kind of worried about matching up with their skilled guys. They got us. We were hoping to blitz them a little bit but it just didn’t work our for us. They are recruiting the building well and getting other athletes from the other sports out. That’s what you have to do in double-A football. We got a couple of scores there, so we hope that it’s something that we can build on.”
Evan Taylor added an interception for the Indians.
Logan improved to 7-5 in the all-time series with Sissonville and snapped a five-game losing skid to the Indians.
The Wildcats are scheduled to play next Friday at Wayne, while Sissonville hosts Scott.