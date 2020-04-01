Daran Hays of North Marion and Ray Lee of Greenbrier East have been selected as head coaches for the West Virginia Athletic Coaches Association’s Friday Night Rivals North-South Football Classic.
The annual all-star game is set for noon on Saturday, June 13 at South Charleston High School. The game will again be televised live by WCHS-TV.
Hays has coached North Marion since 2009, twice taking the Huskies into the Class AA playoffs. North Marion fell to Poca in last year’s opening round. Lee has guided Greenbrier East since 2012, leading the Spartans into the AAA postseason three times. Each coach will announce his staff at a later date.
Organizers of the game plan to move forward with the event, but will keep a watchful eye on the current coronavirus pandemic, saying that the safety of players, coaches and fans will come first.