After last season ended prematurely due to COVID-19, the start of high school football in West Virginia this year is being delayed by hot weather.
Five preseason scrimmages involving Kanawha Valley teams were called off Friday as temperatures soared into the mid-90s and the heat index went into triple figures. Kanawha County Schools called off all after-school activities for county students when the National Weather Service issued a heat advisory for the area.
The scrimmages scheduled for Friday included Man and Wayne at George Washington, Ripley at Nitro, Sissonville at South Charleston, St. Albans at Winfield and Oak Hill at Riverside. Previously, the Point Pleasant at Herbert Hoover scrimmage was canceled by a COVID situation at Point Pleasant.
Friday was supposed to be the first opportunity for football players across West Virginia to have live contact with players from other schools.
Two of the Friday scrimmages that were called off have been rescheduled for Saturday -- Ripley at Nitro, 9 a.m., and Wayne and Man at GW, 6 p.m. Winfield opted to fill the void with an officiated intrasquad scrimmage Friday evening.
In addition, four other scrimmages originally scheduled for Saturday are still on -- Morgantown at Capital (10 a.m.), Poca at Lincoln County (10 a.m.), Hurricane at Parkersburg South (11 a.m.) and Buffalo at Ritchie County (6 p.m.).
Preseason scrimmages are set to wrap up next weekend. The regular season kicks off the weekend of Aug. 26-28.
This story could be updated.