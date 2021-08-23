If Herbert Hoover coach Joey Fields had any reservations about how freshman quarterback Dane Hatfield would look in his debut, let's just say those worries are over.
Hatfield hit on 12 of 13 passes for 179 yards and a touchdown Saturday evening as the Huskies held their lone preseason scrimmage, with the starters outscoring Man 35-7 in two periods with a running clock.
The younger brother of Hoover All-State receiver-defensive back Devin Hatfield, Dane Hatfield is taking over for departed senior Nick Grayam, a two-year starter who helped the Huskies reach the Class AA quarterfinals last season. With Hoover returning eight starters on offense from that squad, the biggest question mark in the preseason seemed to be how Dane Hatfield would mesh with all the proven returnees.
Consider the deed done.
Dane Hatfield looked poised from the outset, hitting Jacob Burns with a 47-yard rainbow of a pass for a touchdown on Hoover's opening drive. He also carried four times for 65 yards on run-pass options or scrambles against the Hillbillies defense. His lone incompletion was an interception by Man's Jeremiah Harless after starting out 7 of 7.
"That one's probably my fault,'' Fields said. "I'll take that one.''
Dane Hatfield hooked up three times with Burns for 107 yards on gains of 47, 17 and 43 yards. Nathan Harper added two receptions for 31 yards.
"He's a freshman, but he don't play a freshman,'' Fields said of Dane Hatfield. "He don't lead like a freshman. And I think he's leading his team and I told him, 'You're driving the car, you're putting the flashers on, you're putting the signal lights on. So it's got to happen now.' I'm very, very pleased where he's at right now, and he's only going to get better.''
Hoover also displayed a punishing ground game, with returning starter Hunter Bartley crashing in twice from close range for touchdowns. Brenden Rash, a transfer from Belfry, Kentucky, added a twisting 11-yard scoring run and Randy Hughart a 1-yard TD burst.
"We were able to play a lot of guys,'' Fields said, "and a lot of guys who are good football players, but this is the first time they've played. We still have a lot of one-year players, but they're getting better, and if we stay healthy, we'll get better as the season goes on. The best thing is we got plays in, got some action in and everybody stayed healthy.''
Man, playing its second straight scrimmage in the Kanawha Valley following last week's trip to George Washington, got its lone touchdown on a 40-yard gallop by Justin Grimmett. That score was set up by a 22-yard pass from Israel Canterbury to a leaping Harless.
Like most Kanawha County teams, Hoover only got in one scrimmage this preseason, as many of last week's workouts were canceled by a heat advisory. Fields was asked if Saturday's scrimmage was enough to get his team ready for Friday's opener at Scott.
"I do,'' Fields said. "I think everyone's in that boat. If they got two, they're lucky to have two at this time. But a lot of people are having one. We talk about, 'Monday through Thursday takes care of Friday,' so we've got to get better in practice.''
Man hosts Logan on Friday in its opener.