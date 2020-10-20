MAN – Herbert Hoover and Man didn’t know they were going to be playing each other in football until only a few days ago.
It’s the wild, wild west of scheduling in the COVID-19 world which has become the norm in this irregular season.
It’s play when you can, where you can and who you can.
Herbert Hoover was glad they made the trip down to the southern West Virginia coalfields as the Huskies pulled away for a 42-12 win over the Hillbillies at Man’s George A. Queen Memorial Field on Tuesday night.
Herbert Hoover improved to 2-1 on the season with the win, while Class A Man dropped to 1-3. The Hillbillies, playing their second game in four days, were without starting quarterback Israel Canterbury and top tailback Josh Moody as both were out due to injuries suffered in last Friday’s 40-21 loss at home to Point Pleasant.
The Huskies were coming off a decisive 49-13 win at Nitro last Tuesday and were able to make it two in a row.
Herbert Hoover was led by quarterback Nick Grayam who was 16 of 22 passing for 144 yards and a touchdown on the night unofficially. Grayam also rushed 18 times for 70 yards.
Hunter Bartley also had a big game, rolling up 137 yards on 22 carries and three touchdowns.
Hoover first-year coach Joey Fields, a former head coach at Mingo Central, who was making his turn to the coalfields, was pleased with the win.
“That’s a good, physical football team,” Fields said of Man. “[Man] Coach [Harvey] Arms will play anybody. It’s about getting games and getting on the field so these guys can play. I’m having a blast with these kids. We told our guys that we have to play four quarters and we preach that every day. I don’t know if I’ve been around that many teams that when things go bad they just play to the next play. That’s why we are being successful.”
Fields said his offensive line was able to get a good push for most of the night and that opened the holes for Bartley and the running game.
“The offensive line that’s where that started,” he said. “We are playing well. We just need more time to play. We didn’t have any turnovers tonight so that’s two weeks in a row. In week one it was five.”
Man coach Harvey Arms said his team just could not stop the Huskies, especially in the second half.
“We just could not stop them,” Arms said. “They just ran the ball up the gut on us. We weren’t as physical as we needed to be and as tough as we needed to be.”
Since the game was announced just a few days ago, neither team had much time to prepare. The game was close for the first half and see-sawed back and forth.
The Huskies led just 14-12 at the half and 21-12 after three, the lone touchdown of the third quarter coming on a 14-yard run by Bartley with 6:38 to go in the period.
Hoover then pulled away in the second half.