The high-octane Herbert Hoover offense racked up plenty of points and yards the last two weeks, scoring 70 points in each lopsided victory.
The Huskies offense didn’t rack up a lot of yards Friday, but didn’t need to as they still scored plenty of points earning a 55-7 home victory over Chapmanville at Joe Eddie Cowley Field to remain unbeaten on the season at 6-0.
“I’ve never been 6-0,” Hoover’s Devin Hatfield said. “This is a new experience for me. I play for my teammates because I love and care for them. I play for my coach. He is like family to me. That is why we have had so much success. Our bond is like any team I’ve ever been on. It has been fun.”
Hatfield and the Herbert Hoover defense and special teams set the No. 3 Huskies up with great field position all game long. The offense didn’t need to go far, resulting in several quick-strike scores.
Hoover's offense scored six touchdowns, and four of them started inside the Chapmanville 37-yard line, and one started at the Huskies' own 48-yard line. At halftime, the Huskies led 28-7 and had only run nine plays for 133 yards, compared to 31 offensive plays for the Tigers.
The Huskies finished with just 28 offensive plays for the game, totaling 308 yards. Chapmanville ran 51 plays and Tigers running back Kohl Farmer rushed 25 times himself for 64 yards.
“Offensively, we want to run more plays because we need to get better,” Hoover coach Joey Fields said. “But anytime you get that short field position and don’t need to make long drives, that is good football. That’s a credit to our defense and special teams. The number-one thing is winning football games.”
Fields was impressed with the game plan of Chapmanville and coach James Barker, running the ball and trying to keep the explosive Hoover offense off the field.
“Credit to Chapmanville,” Fields said. “They did things they needed to do by running the ball and gave us a battle. It was a good football game in the first half.”
The Huskies got a defensive stop on the first possession of the game, and ran their first offensive play from the Chapmanville 33 after a good punt return by Hatfield. Two plays later, quarterback Dane Hatfield connected with Jacob Burns on a 30-yard touchdown pass for a 7-0 lead.
On their next possession, the Tigers earned two first downs and chewed up over five minutes off the clock. However, a bad snap over quarterback Drew Berry’s head led to Hoover’s Andrew Rollyson scooping it up and running it 31 yards for a defensive touchdown for a 14-0 lead.
After another defensive stop, the Huskies started at the Chapmanville 37. Five plays later, Hoover cashed in for another score on a 7-yard Hunter Bartley run for a 21-0 lead, still in the first quarter.
The Tigers then played keepaway and put a long drive together, running 16 plays, taking 8:13 off the clock. Chapmanville ran 15 times in a row, setting up a fourth and 4 at the Huskies' 10.
Chapmanville finally cashed in on a trick play, scoring a touchdown on the 67-yard drive. Running back Kohl Farmer took a pitch and threw a 10-yard TD pass to Will Kirkendoll, cutting the Hoover lead to 21-7 with 3:11 left in the first half.
After the ensuing kickoff, Hoover had its worst starting field position of the game at its own 36. Two plays later, Dane Hatfield hooked up with Burns again for a 58-yard pass play down to the Tigers 1. On the next play, Bartley plunged in for the TD and a 28-7 lead.
Later, Dane Hatfield ran for a 5-yard touchdown to give the Huskies a 35-7 lead. After another defensive stop for Hoover, the Tigers punted, and this time Devin Hatfield took it all the way for a 48-yard touchdown return and a commanding 42-7 lead. Hatfield also intercepted a Chapmanville pass in the third quarter and returned it for a touchdown, but it was negated by penalty.
“Devin does so much for us,” Fields said. “Last week in our 70-point win, he got the ball one time. He is a very good player and affects the game in all three phases. He has got six interceptions, with two going for pick-sixes, and would have been three. I don’t think anybody in the state has that.”
Bartley scored three touchdowns on the ground for Hoover, including two in the fourth quarter. He rushed for 79 yards on 10 carries. Dane Hatfield rushed seven times for 86 yards and threw for 119 yards. Burns had two catches for 88 yards.