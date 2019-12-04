Tim Meyer, who took Herbert Hoover to the Class AA playoffs four times and helped the program rebuild from the devastating floods of the Elk River in 2016, has stepped down as football coach.
Meyer served as the Huskies' head coach for 11 seasons and worked the previous nine as an assistant coach. He was also on the coaching staff at George Washington for one season.
"It's just come down to where I've got an 8-year-old son who's an only child,'' Meyer said, "and we live in a neighborhood with not a lot of kids around. So he'd be growing up without a dad around, and that's a hard thing. It's a very difficult decision to make, but I think it's the right decision.''
His record with the Huskies was 47-68, and included postseason appearances in 2009, 2010, 2015 and 2016. The 2015 team reached the quarterfinals following a wild 55-40 victory at James Monroe in the first round. Hoover was 4-6 in Meyer's final season.
Meyer, who teaches woodshop, will remain on the Hoover faculty.
"Hoover is such a great place to work,'' Meyer said, "from the administration to the faculty to the kids. I don't know if I'd ever find a better place to be.''
Herbert Hoover principal Mike Kelley was thankful that someone as strong as Meyer was in charge of the program when the June 2016 floods that shuttered the school building in Falling Rock also wiped out much of the football team's gear, including all of its weightlifting equipment. They become nomads that next season, practicing at the Elk River Soccer Fields, lifting weights at the YMCA off Greenbrier Street in Charleston, 20 miles away from their old field house. The coaches called the Charleston Catholic Athletic Complex their temporary home.
"When you have people you know are really good people already,'' Kelley said, "and then they get into a crisis situation or adverse circumstance, and then you find out they're even a little bit more special than what you thought they were, that's something that will always stick with me about Tim and some of our other programs.
"He did a great job at that, and he took on the idea the whole school had, that this wasn't going to be an excuse and that we were going to keep on going no matter what. We had a lot of help from a lot of people, but you still need great leaders in a circumstance like that. That's something I'm going to remember and always going to be thankful for with Tim.''
Meyer said he'll take a lot of fond remembrances with him as he steps away from the position, and hopes he left the program in good shape.
"Shoot, there are so many memories, just great memories,'' he said. "It's really getting to work with those young men and seeing them progress through from freshmen all the way to when they're seniors, just seeing them get better. That's what it's all about. They become young men who are able to go out in life.
"Honestly, I hope I left behind what Coach [Joe] Cowley and Coach [Steve Stoffel Sr.] and all those coaches before me -- who were great people -- also left. Just being a hard-nosed football team that really gets out there and works hard every day.''
Kelley and athletic director Jake Ruddle have started to look for Meyer's replacement.
"We haven't decided on a time frame,'' Kelley said. "We don't necessarily have an individual in mind. It'll be an open process. We don't want to wait too long, because we have to get someone in here working on off-season conditioning. We also don't want to get into a hurry.''
"We obviously want someone we can trust with the kids,'' Ruddle said. "We're a really tight-knit community and we want someone who will go all in with them and help them not only make good choices on the field, but also become good graduates of Herbert Hoover High School. We just want to make sure we've got somebody who wants to be here for Hoover.''