The Herbert Hoover-Sissonville rivalry will be in full swing in Falling Rock as the Huskies host the Indians at 7 p.m. Friday at Joe Eddie Cowley Field.
Hoover (1-3) is coming off a bye week after its first win of the season over Nitro on Sept. 9. Sissonville (0-4) has been struggling this season and lost to Clay County 30-14 last week.
Sissonville had won five games in a row against Hoover before the Huskies broke the losing streak last season, crushing the Indians 70-0.
Hoover may have struggled out of the starting gate but the Huskies have faced strong opposition, and Sissonville coach Chad Lovejoy said Hoover’s record isn’t indicative of its talent.
“The two losses they got are against really good teams [Scott and Winfield],” Lovejoy said. “They’re still pretty dang good. We’re obviously not very good but Hoover week we try to do the best we can to throw out the past and see what we can do.”
Hoover coach Joey Fields acknowledged the rivalry.
“I’m excited,” Fields said. “It’s teams that know each other and have a historic rivalry. They’re playing a lot of young kids and it seems like they’ve played a lot of young kids the last two years. They’re a group that finds ways to score. They play really hard on the field and that’s what pops up on film is how hard they play. We have to match their effort and their intensity level from the start.”
Lovejoy saw some similarities between the Huskies and Indians when watching film.
“One of the good things is their spread running game is a lot like ours so it’s very recognizable to our kids in practice when we’re preparing for Hoover,” Lovejoy said. “Maybe we can get in the right spots to make a tackle and actually complete it. That would help.”
Fields said his team has been plagued with injuries and that will be the case on Friday as the Huskies are sitting five starters.
“I’m not going to lie, it’s been tough,” Fields said. “We’re out five starters from game one. We’ve only played with our whole team for a series on defense and two plays on offense the whole season. We sat out six guys when we played Nitro and we lost two in the first quarter.
“We looked out there and we were eight starters down. Especially defensively. We found a way to win but a lot of young guys are playing. They’re playing valuable minutes. A lot of the times we’re playing with next year’s team. That’s OK. That’s part of it. That’s what happens.”
Sissonville quarterback Ethan Taylor is one of the top passers in the Cardinal Conference as he’s completed 86 of 148 passes for 855 yards, seven touchdowns and eight interceptions.
Hoover quarterback Dane Hatfield has completed 40 of 53 passes for 492 yards, five touchdowns and eight interceptions.