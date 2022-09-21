Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

hoover winfield3
Winfield’s Toby Laughery (left) stops Herbert Hoover’s Dane Hatfield (13).

 CHRIS DORST | Gazette-Mail

The Herbert Hoover-Sissonville rivalry will be in full swing in Falling Rock as the Huskies host the Indians at 7 p.m. Friday at Joe Eddie Cowley Field.

Hoover (1-3) is coming off a bye week after its first win of the season over Nitro on Sept. 9. Sissonville (0-4) has been struggling this season and lost to Clay County 30-14 last week.

Rick Farlow covers sports. He can be reached at 304-348-5122 or rick.farlow@hdmediallc.com. Follow @FarlowRick on Twitter.

