Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to the Mountain State’s Trusted News Source.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.


Learn more about HD Media

Poca vs Nitro
Buy Now

Nitro running back Mike Toscano (34) runs between Poca defenders during the season opener between the Wildcats and the Dots on Aug. 26 at O.O. White Stadium in Poca.

 KENNY KEMP | Gazette-Mail

Herbert Hoover’s faced two tough opponents to open the 2022 prep football season, and things aren’t going to get any easier for the Huskies in Week 3.

Hoover (0-2) hits the road for the first time this season as it travels to Nitro (2-0) for a 7 p.m. matchup on Friday at Underwood Field.

Rick Farlow covers sports. He can be reached at 304-348-5122 or rick.farlow@hdmediallc.com. Follow @FarlowRick on Twitter.

Tags