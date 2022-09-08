Herbert Hoover’s faced two tough opponents to open the 2022 prep football season, and things aren’t going to get any easier for the Huskies in Week 3.
Hoover (0-2) hits the road for the first time this season as it travels to Nitro (2-0) for a 7 p.m. matchup on Friday at Underwood Field.
Hoover has had a less-than-ideal start to its campaign. After starting last season 10-0, the Huskies dropped this season’s opener to Scott 34-19 and lost to Winfield 19-14 last Friday. Both games were home games.
Nitro, on the other hand, is off to its best start in over a decade. With a 37-13 Week 2 win over St. Albans, the Wildcats are 2-0 for the first time since 2006.
Second-year Nitro coach Boom McKinney and the Wildcats lost to Hoover 48-0 last year and Nitro hasn’t beaten Hoover since 2018. McKinney knows Hoover will be a tough opponent.
“Hoover is a good football team,” McKinney said. “They have a lot of guys back from that 10-0 team they had last year. They have a couple guys banged up. But I tell my guys they’re one of the top two or three teams in the state that are 0-2. So we’re not looking past them.”
“We’re excited for the week. Obviously starting out 2-0 for Nitro hasn’t been done since 2006. The kids are excited. They’ve worked hard this week. The community is excited for us and we’re looking forward to playing.”
Hoover coach Joey Fields said he’s dealing with “more injuries than he’s ever had to deal with at one time” and that’s going to be a challenge for the Huskies this week.
“We want to try to get a little healthier,” Fields said. “It’s hard to do but the good thing about it is we’ve had some young guys step up and hopefully they understand what’s ahead of us and the challenge that we’re going to have Friday night. In the last two games we’ve lost five two-way starters.”
McKinney said Nitro’s ground game is a big part of the early success.
“Our run game has been pretty successful for us this year,” McKinney said. “We changed some things up in the offseason to match our personnel that so far has worked pretty well for us. We’ve been pretty consistently even as far as our run and pass goes, which was the goal. We’ve got a good young group that seems to work well together.”
Running back Mikey Toscano leads the Wildcats in rushing with 23 carries for 151 yards and a touchdown. The Wildcats also have a pretty good quarterback-wide receiver duo. Quarterback Derek Lowe has completed 16 of 34 pass attempts for 333 yards, four touchdowns and an interception.
“He’s really stepped up this year,” McKinney said. “Of course we threw him in the fire last year as a freshman when his brother got hurt.”
Lowe’s main target is receiver Rashaun Robbins, who leads the Cardinal Conference in receiving yards with nine receptions for 236 yards and two touchdowns.
Hoover has quite a few weapons as well. Quarterback Dane Hatfield is 20 of 41 passing for 360 yards and four touchdowns. Turnovers have certainly hurt the Huskies this season and Hatfield has thrown seven interceptions.
Levi Paxton is Hatfield’s most frequent target as Paxton has caught 13 passes for 229 yards and a conference-best three touchdowns.
“Obviously the Hatfield boy, the quarterback, he’s a tall kid, he can throw the ball a mile, he’s consistent,” McKinney said. “He’s a returner from last year. He’s a threat running the ball and throwing. They have a couple of good receivers too. We’re really going to keep an eye on them.”
Fields talked about what he sees from an improved Nitro team.
“They’re a motivated football team that plays hard,” Fields said. “They’re much improved having guys returning. They have a good quarterback who can run and a good running back.”