In just his third year as Herbert Hoover head football coach, Joey Fields has led the Huskies to the Super Six Championships for the first time in school history.
Fields and Class AA No. 9-seeded Hoover (10-2) will play for the first football title in school history on Friday against undefeated No. 2 Independence (12-0) with kickoff scheduled for 7 p.m.
Fields has led the Huskies to the playoffs in all three years at the helm. Hoover hadn't been to the playoffs three years in a row since the Huskies earned a playoff spot every year from 1992 to 1996.
Though he hasn't been a head coach long -- just four years -- Fields has seen early success as he's compiled a 38-7 head coaching record.
Fields, 32, is a football lifer. He played at Matewan High School under longtime coach Yogi Kinder. Fields graduated in 2009 and said Kinder knew Fields was meant to be a coach.
"I graduated in 2009, played for Yogi Kinder," Fields said. "Yogi said in the paper one time when I was a senior in high school, he said 'This kid could be a coach one day.' When he said that I was hooked and thought that is something I want to do. I started helping him out of high school for two seasons in 2009 and 2010."
Fields has been coaching ever since as this is his 14th year coaching in some capacity.
Though Hoover is in its first state title game in history, its head man has plenty of experience with deep playoff runs.
As an assistant in 2010 -- Matewan's final year as a school-- Fields was part of a team that went to the semifinals.
Fields went on to be the offensive coordinator at brand new Mingo Central from 2011 to 2016 and he became head coach of the Miners for the 2017 season. Mingo Central had plenty of success with Fields calling plays as the Miners went to the playoffs in five of his six seasons there (2012-2017), making the semifinals in 2015 and winning the state championship in 2016. Fields made the semifinals with the Miners in his lone year as head coach in 2017.
In 2018 Fields was quarterbacks coach as Martinsburg went 14-0 to win the its fourth straight state championship. In 2019, Fields went back to Mingo Central to become offensive coordinator and the Miners made it to the quarterfinals. A year later, Fields became Hoover's head coach in the 2020 COVID-shortened year.
The Huskies have a 25-6 record since Fields took over in 2020. Last season, Fields coached the team to its first undefeated regular season record since 1977. In the three seasons prior to Fields taking over (2017-2019), the Huskies had an 8-22 record.
Fields said his success starts with making football fun for the players so they buy in.
"I think we do things a little different," Fields said. "We want to make it fun for the kids. We feel that if they have a good experience they'll play and want to come back. It's about people. No doubt about that. We have good people around that build a successful program on the field and off the field."
Fields is young by head coaching standards and said he had good influences coming up as a coach.
"I coached under Yogi Kinder and Dave Walker, two of the best that this state has seen," Fields said. "I've been around good head coaches and good assistant coaches. I'm fortunate to be here and be in good programs. As far as being young, I've been one of the younger coaches in the state for a long time it seems like. I was a head coach at 26 years old, I was the head coach at Mingo Central."
Hoover has been on the road for the entirety of the playoffs. The Huskies went to Clay County and dominated with a 63-26 win in the first round. In the quarterfinals, Hoover won in a hostile environment over Cardinal Conference foe Winfield 27-26. Most recently, the Huskies made the long trek to Frankfort where they beat the Falcons 17-10 in the semifinals to get to where they are now.
Hoover fans made the trip to support the team and Fields said he appreciates the community support.
"I think small town high school football, if you're able to make it to the championship at the biggest stage, that's special," Fields said. "Our community, our kids, our school gets to experience that. That's indescribable. Our kids are excited. This school and this athletic program is excited for a chance to play for a football championship. It's hard to do. You have to have a little bit of luck."
Fields said the championship berth is big for a community that is still rebounding from the 2016 flood that devastated Kanawha, Greenbrier, Jackson and Ohio Counties, killing more than 20 people. Situated on the banks of the Elk River, Hoover's school was flooded and destroyed while the outdoor athletic facilities were completely underwater. The new school is still under construction.
"Our kids have fought a lot of adversity," Fields said. "They've fought a lot of adversity here since the flood. That's just kind of how they're built. They fought a lot of adversity this year coming in with such high expectations. We went 0-2 but we kept fighting and believing and when the ball does bounce your way, you gain confidence from that. We've gotten mentally tougher and physically tougher."