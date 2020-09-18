RIPLEY — Early in the season, a youthful Ripley team had been riding its defense, allowing its first two opponents a total of one touchdown and getting two scores of its own on interceptions.
But the Vikings hadn’t quite run into an athlete like Lewis County’s Marshall Hobbs. Until Friday evening, that is.
Hobbs flashed a wide array of skills, not the least of which was rushing for 253 yards and a touchdown on 27 carries as the Minutemen made off with a 29-13 road victory.
A senior running back, Hobbs also threw a 26-yard touchdown pass to Vincent Snuffer to ice the win with 3:57 left in the game, intercepted a pass on defense and ran in a pair of 2-point conversions for Lewis (2-1).
Hobbs said the first on-field victory for the Minutemen (their other win came by forfeit) wasn’t a real surprise to him.
“No, it’s not,’’ he said. “Me and my team, we’ve been out here working. We got off to a rough start, but you know we fixed up our bangs and bruises and came together as a team and they really helped me get to that [rushing total]. I appreciate that from the team.’’
Ripley (2-1) led briefly in the first half at 6-0 on a 30-yard scoring pass from Ty Stephens to Joey Ramsey and was within 16-13 after three quarters, but wasn’t able to slow Hobbs on the ground or get its own running game going. The Vikings managed just 81 yards on 35 rushing plays.
Sophomore quarterback Ty Stephens had his best game of the season throwing the ball for Ripley, completing 16 of 27 passes for 205 yards, but was picked off three times and sacked four times for losses of 29 yards.
Lewis County had some ball protection issues of its own, throwing one interception and losing two fumbles. The Minutemen were also stopped deep in Ripley territory twice in the first half, but still led 16-6 at the break on a 2-yard run by Hobbs and a 6-yard run by Drew Cayton.
After losing a 14-13 lead in last week’s 25-14 setback to Elkins, the Minutemen weren’t going to be denied again.
“We came back in the film room,’’ Hobbs said after that loss, “and watched film the whole week and fixed our bruises and put it all together tonight.’’
Ripley got within 16-13 midway through the third quarter when Kadin Hall scored on a 1-yard run and got the ball right back when Elijah Miller made a terrific play on an attempted option pitch by Lewis quarterback Jaycob Smith, batting the ball to the ground and recovering it himself at the Minuteman 48.
However, the Vikings saw that possession end on downs at the Lewis 25 with 3:34 left in the third period. They also advanced to the Lewis 34 midway into the fourth quarter without scoring.
Smith tallied on a 7-yard run with 11:04 left in the game for the Minutemen and then Hobbs lofted his TD pass to Snuffer on a fourth-and-17 trick play with 3:57 remaining.
With all those personal highlights to choose from, Hobbs was asked which one he liked the best.
“I’m proud of my team for working as a team,’’ he said, “and I’m hoping we can do it the rest of the season.’’
Lewis ended up with 305 yards on the ground. For Ripley, Hall had 17 carries for 67 yards and Ramsey 10 for 43. Isaiah Casto caught seven passes for 101 yards and Ramsey four for 51.
Ripley was seeking its first 3-0 start since 2009. The Vikings have a game scheduled next Friday at Oak Hill, but Fayette County is currently red in the state’s COVID-19 risk factor map, meaning its teams can’t play games or practice until those numbers improve.