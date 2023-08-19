Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

hoover marshall2
Herbert Hoover running back Rocco Frye (0) stiff arms a John Marshall defender during Saturday's scrimmage at Husky Stadium, Herbert Hoover's new home. Though unofficial, Saturday was the first athletic contest at the new stadium and school, which opened this week.

 CHRIS DORST | Gazette-Mail

Herbert Hoover's football team provided a unique opening act for country music star Brad Paisley on Saturday at brand new Husky Stadium on the campus of the new Herbert Hoover High School, which opened this week.

In front of a sellout crowd, the Huskies scored four touchdowns in two 15-minute scrimmage periods, downing visiting John Marshall by an unofficial score of 28-9 in the christening of Hoover's new football stadium.

Rick Farlow covers sports. He can be reached at 304-348-5122 or rick.farlow@hdmediallc.com. Follow @FarlowRick on Twitter.

