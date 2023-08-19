Herbert Hoover running back Rocco Frye (0) stiff arms a John Marshall defender during Saturday's scrimmage at Husky Stadium, Herbert Hoover's new home. Though unofficial, Saturday was the first athletic contest at the new stadium and school, which opened this week.
Herbert Hoover's football team provided a unique opening act for country music star Brad Paisley on Saturday at brand new Husky Stadium on the campus of the new Herbert Hoover High School, which opened this week.
In front of a sellout crowd, the Huskies scored four touchdowns in two 15-minute scrimmage periods, downing visiting John Marshall by an unofficial score of 28-9 in the christening of Hoover's new football stadium.
The school and stadium opened seven years after a 2016 flood that devastated the area and damaged the old Herbert Hoover High beyond repair.
After Hoover's scrimmage, Paisley, a Glen Dale, West Virginia, native and John Marshall graduate, performed for the thousands in attendance. Paisley raised money in relief for the floods.
Hoover coach Joey Fields was still awestruck postgame.
"It was really cool," Fields said. "This community and this student body and our team and everyone affiliated with Herbert Hoover for the last 60 years, to go through what they went through seven years ago, a lot of people thought it's never gonna happen. For it to happen, we drive up on this hill and we see the facility and we see the school, it's finally here. It's a special moment."
The scrimmage itself was informal. Hoover took the turf field as a team for the first time and the scrimmage began without warm-ups.
There were no kickoffs, penalties were called but not enforced and there was no official score.
John Marshall and Hoover struggled offensively until Hoover quarterback Dane Hatfield rushed for a three-yard touchdown. Hoover took a 7-0 lead.
Hoover's offensive line struggled initially and that led to a John Marshall safety as the clock wound down in the first period.
Hoover answered as Dane Hatfield found Blake Fisher for a 41-yard touchdown pass to give the Huskies a 14-2 lead.
After John Marshall scored its first touchdown with 5:40 left in the second, Fisher scored yet again, making it 21-2\9 with 4:22 left in the scrimmage.
The scoring was capped by a 13-yard touchdown rush by Rocco Frye.
It was Hoover's second and final scrimmage before the Huskies start the regular season at Scott next Friday.
"A lot of mistakes that you're going to have the second time you play," Fields said. "I'm pleased with our guys. They played hard. They're coachable. IT's all fixable things. We got out of here mostly healthy so I'm excited."
There was one injury hiccup as Avery Panel was helped off the field with an apparent leg injury. Fields wasn't concerned.
"He kind of twisted his knee," Fields said. "We have a trainer and a doctor on staff. They think he's fine he just twisted that knee. He's been battling that a little bit but we think he's gonna be fine."
The Hoover defensive line was all over John Marshall quarterback Kayden Knapp. He was tackled in the backfield multiple times, something Fields likes to see.
"That's back to back weeks that they played that way," Fields said. "We worked hard in practice and in the offseason to get them prepared to play like that. That's a senior-led group that's played in some big games."
Hatfield worked around defensive pressure and Fields said he did a good job decision making.
"He's worked hard on that," Fields said. "He made some other decisions but I put him in situations to do that and he did that. The kid has played a lot of football and he's going into his junior year. He's the leader of this team and I'm proud of the way he played."
Hoover played its first scrimmage a Joe Eddy Cowley Field last week. Saturday was Hoover's second time ever taking the new field.
"Practiced yesterday for about an hour so this is the second time," Fields said. "Like everyone, we're looking around too. We almost feel like we're playing somewhere else. We're happy to call this place home. The Elk River packed this thing out. We like to think it's for us and maybe a little bit of the guy getting ready to come on [Paisley]."