Clay County High School's first home football playoff game in its 100-year history will, ironically, come sooner than first expected.

The Panthers' Class AA first-round game against Herbert Hoover, originally scheduled for 7:30 p.m. Friday in Clay, has been moved ahead 24 hours to 7:30 p.m. Thursday due to heavy rains expected in the area Friday night.

Nick Scala is HD Media's regional night sports editor. He can be reached at 304-348-7947 or nickscala@hdmediallc.com. Follow him on Twitter @nick_scala319.

