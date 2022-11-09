Clay County High School's first home football playoff game in its 100-year history will, ironically, come sooner than first expected.
The Panthers' Class AA first-round game against Herbert Hoover, originally scheduled for 7:30 p.m. Friday in Clay, has been moved ahead 24 hours to 7:30 p.m. Thursday due to heavy rains expected in the area Friday night.
The decision to switch the date was made by mutual consent of Hoover coach Joey Field, Clay County coach Jason Nichols, the administrations at both schools and with approval of the West Virginia Secondary School Activities Commission.
"It was agreed by everyone involved that [changing the date] would be best for the fans, the players and the schools," Fields said. "Both of our ADs got on the phone with the SSAC and they gave the approval to make the change."
Fields said he contacted Nichols Tuesday night when he saw the forecast calling for heavy rains Friday night. The two coaches agreed that would produce adverse conditions on Clay's grass surface and went ahead with plans to reschedule the playoff game, Fields said.
The schedule change also prompted changes in preparation for the game between No. 9 seeded Herbert Hoover (7-2) and No. 8 Clay County.
"We're gonna combine our normal Wednesday and Thursday practices into one practice [Wednesday]," Fields said. "It'll mean a lot more preparation so we'll have a go a little longer."
Three other first-round playoff kickoff times have been adjusted due to the expected weather.
In Class AAA, the game between No. 9 Wheeling Park and No. 8 Musselman, scheduled for 7:30 p.m. Friday, has also been moved to 7:30 p.m. Thursday.
Three Class A first-round games have also been rescheduled. No. 10 East Hardy at No. 7 Tucker County was moved up from Friday to Thursday night, while No. 12 Man vs. No. 5 Wheeling Park at Wheeling University and No. 13 St. Marys vs. No. 4 Wahama at Point Pleasant High School have both been moved from Friday to Saturday -- the former to 3 p.m. and the latter to 7:30 p.m.
Nick Scala is HD Media's regional night sports editor. He can be reached at 304-348-7947 or nickscala@hdmediallc.com. Follow him on Twitter @nick_scala319.