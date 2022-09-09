Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

The Herbert Hoover Huskies pulled out an exciting 42-21 road win over a revitalized Nitro Wildcats team to rebound from their season-opening two losses in front of an enthusiastic crowd Friday night at Nitro’s Underwood Field.

Using the rushing talents of junior quarterback Dane Hatfield, the Huskies exposed a few weaknesses in the Nitro defense as he carried 22 times for 212 yards on the night.

