The Herbert Hoover Huskies pulled out an exciting 42-21 road win over a revitalized Nitro Wildcats team to rebound from their season-opening two losses in front of an enthusiastic crowd Friday night at Nitro’s Underwood Field.
Using the rushing talents of junior quarterback Dane Hatfield, the Huskies exposed a few weaknesses in the Nitro defense as he carried 22 times for 212 yards on the night.
“We survived,” said head coach Joey Fields. “We were down six players and we lost three more in the game. We have some babies out their playing big-time football. So we still have some things to fix.”
The Huskies were also able to generate 110 yards from senior running back Randy Hughart on 14 carries and an additional 85 yards from sophomore tailback Rocco Frye on 13 totes.
On Hatfield, Fields added, “He’s now playing like he did last year. But he knows he can be better and we gotta get the guys around him to play a little better also.”
The Huskies (1-2) came into the game seeking their initial win of the season after last week’s emotional 19-14 home loss to Winfield that was marked by the tragic death of girls soccer player Leah Strickland only two days prior to the game.
The Nitro cheerleaders and fans showed support by wearing Hoover T-shirts for the game.
The Wildcats (2-1) came into the game having opened with wins over Poca and St. Albans, but dug themselves a hole that they could not seem to climb out of as the Huskies took the momentum, scoring touchdowns off each turnover to lead at the break 14-7.
“We beat ourselves. We had two turnovers where they got two scores and that put us down. I don’t know what to say. We just couldn’t make a tackle,” said Nitro head coach Boom McKinney.
“We played right with those guys if we don’t turn the ball over. That quarterback had a phenomenal night. We have a banged-up middle linebacker and couldn’t stop them. We had to take him out of there. They’re still a real good football team. They’re going to win some games.”
The Huskies finished the night with 539 yards of total offense, most of which were generated on the rushing skills of their three backs who seemed to gain momentum in the second half.
For the Wildcats, quarterback Derek Lowe was forced to throw to try to get his team back in the game but could only manage 241 yards on 14 of 28 completions. Senior Rashawn Robbins was on the receiving end of eight passes for 94 total yards.
Nitro will play at Chapmanville next week while Herbert Hoover will be open.