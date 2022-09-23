Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

After losing its first two games of the season, Herbert Hoover looked to get back to .500 and even its record against rival Sissonville Friday night.

The Huskies did just that, easing away from a game Indian team in the fourth quarter for a 56-21 win at Joe Eddie Cowley Field in Falling Rock to improve to 2-2. Sissonville remains winless at 0-5.

