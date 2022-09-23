After losing its first two games of the season, Herbert Hoover looked to get back to .500 and even its record against rival Sissonville Friday night.
The Huskies did just that, easing away from a game Indian team in the fourth quarter for a 56-21 win at Joe Eddie Cowley Field in Falling Rock to improve to 2-2. Sissonville remains winless at 0-5.
“The last two weeks, we have found a way to win and hopefully we continue to,” Hoover coach Joey Fields said. “It don’t get any easier with our schedule. The Cardinal Conference is really tough.”
Sissonville trailed by only 14 points in the fourth quarter and had the ball when quarterback Ethan Taylor attempted a pass in the flat, where it was intercepted by Hoover’s Connor Brinckman. The Husky defensive lineman returned it 29-yards for a key defensive touchdown to give Hoover some separation at 42-21 with 10:27 left in the game.
“That was awesome,” Fields said. “I’m happy for him and sometimes you’re in the right place at the right time. The kids feed off that. We want more energy, and things like that get it going to see a teammate make a play like that.”
Hoover added two more touchdowns in the fourth quarter on a 2-yard run by Randy Hughart and a 1-yard run by Rocco Frye to make the final score look worse than the game might have indicated.
After the first quarter, the game was tied at 14. Hoover scored on a 48-yard run by Frye and 29-yard touchdown run by Dane Hatfield. Sissonville scored on two touchdown passes by Taylor. He connected on a 6-yarder to Malachi Thompson and a 32-yarder to Jacob Wiseman.
Hoover only led by eight at halftime, 22-14. To begin the third quarter, the Indians faced a fourth-and-2 from their own 33-yard line. They decided to go for it and running back Cameron Arbogast seemed to have the first down but tripped, falling a yard short.
The Huskies had great field position at the Indians’ 34-yard line, and Hoover cashed in with a 5-yard touchdown run by Hughart to take a 28-14 lead with eight minutes left in the third.
After forcing a Sissonville punt, Hatfield rushed 61 yards for a touchdown on Hoover’s first play of the possession to give the Huskies some separation at 35-14.
The Indians wouldn’t go away, though, striking quickly to get right back in the game. Taylor connected on a 53-yard touchdown pass to Thompson, cutting the Hoover lead to 35-21 with 4:25 left in the third quarter.
Hoover ran the ball 50 times for 417 yards and only attempting four passes, completing one for 7 yards. The Huskies had two players rush for over 150 yards with Frye going for 188 yards on 19 carries and Hatfield adding 164 yards on 18 attempts.
“It starts up front,” Fields said. “Our offensive line is getting better. We replaced four of those guys from last season. Our biggest thing with injuries is getting the best 11 out there. And our best is having those two running backs on the field. They can do a lot of things and we were able to run the ball.”
For Sissonville, Thompson, a freshman, caught four passes for 84 yards and two touchdowns. Wiseman hauled in seven passes for 86 yards and a score. Despite being winless, Sissonville coach Chad Lovejoy was proud of the effort.
“I’m pumped from the effort of the kids,” Lovejoy said. “We wanted to compete and win, and we came out and played our best football of the season. I’m very proud of the kids. We are 0-5 but I know we are headed in the right direction.”