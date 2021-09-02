Joey Fields has only been on the job for a year and a half as Herbert Hoover’s football coach, but expectations have been soaring through the roof for the Huskies.
Following last Friday’s 24-9 opening win at Scott, Fields got the sense that some followers of the program were disheartened.
“Everyone panicked because we didn’t score 50 points,” Fields said. “If that’s the standard and the norm, then that’s a good thing. But it’s not going to be a football game like that every week.
“We didn’t play bad. We’ve got a lot of new guys up front, and we’re trying to work them in. Still, we only ran 36 plays because we only had the ball five times. The most we could have scored was 35, and we got 24.”
Scott’s deliberate offense was able to play keepaway with the Huskies, and Hoover could run into the same strategy Friday when it travels to Winfield for a Cardinal Conference matchup. Kickoff is set for 7 p.m.
The Generals (0-1) have been known to chew clock, especially with their Ram offense, an offshoot of the single wing. Fields realizes his team could be in for an instant replay.
“I think they’re a very good football team, young but still physical,” Fields said of the Generals. “They do some things that can give us problems if we don’t win first down and get them off the field on third down. That clock can continue to run, and that was the issue for us last week. It could be an issue for us this week.
“We tell our kids every possession matters, every play matters. One play at a time, try to do your job and win the down.”
Interestingly, Winfield has won seven straight games in this series, with Hoover’s last victory coming in 2005.
George Washington (1-0) at Paul Blazer (1-1): The Patriots lead this interstate series 5-4 and have won three of the five games played in Ashland, Kentucky. However, the Tomcats took the last two meetings, rolling up wins of 50-28 in 2018 and 49-16 in 2019. Sophomore quarterback Abe Fenwick threw for 254 yards and three touchdowns in GW’s opening win at St. Albans.
Nitro (0-1) at St. Albans (0-1): The Battle of the Bridge stages its 85th installment, with SA taking last year’s meeting 26-13, improving its series edge to 56-26-2. Peyton Brown, as a freshman last year, completed 8 of 16 passes for 127 yards and ran five times for 49 yards for the Red Dragons. Nitro quarterback Trevor Lowe was 13 of 18 passing in that game for 151 yards and one TD.
Riverside (0-1) at Cabell Midland (1-0): These Mountain State Athletic Conference teams didn’t meet last season, but played twice in 2019, with the Knights sweeping the pair of games 45-8 and 35-6, the latter in the first round of the Class AAA playoffs — the Warriors’ first postseason bid since 2007. Midland has tallied at least 28 points in 14 of its last 15 games over three seasons.
Sissonville (1-0) at Logan (1-0): Each team features a dual-threat QB: The Indians’ Brody Thompson had 216 total yards of offense in last week’s 24-20 win against Chapmanville (156 passing, 60 rushing), and the Wildcats’ Jordan Hayes compiled 199 yards (166 passing, 33 rushing). Sissonville has captured the last five games in this Cardinal Conference rivalry, with Logan’s last win in 2008.
Spring Valley (0-1) at Parkersburg (0-1): Each team looks to bounce back from an opening-week loss. The Timberwolves handed the Big Reds a 42-7 defeat last season, holding Parkersburg to 65 total yards. Jace Caldwell rushed for 103 yards and two touchdowns on 11 carries for Spring Valley in last week’s 28-19 setback to Cabell Midland.
Monday’s game
Chapmanville (0-1) at Poca (1-0): This game was supposed to be played Friday, but a positive COVID-19 case on the Tigers early in the week put the team in quarantine until Saturday. These teams haven’t met in two years; Poca has won the last two games in the series, but before that, Chapmanville took 10 straight from the Dots.