One moment, Herbert Hoover was in a precarious position, protecting a one-point lead and backed up to its own 5-yard line in the fourth quarter, facing a third-and-16 call.
The next moment, the Huskies were storming down the field for a touchdown that seemed to ice the game. But before it ended, Hoover was again on its heels as Lincoln was on the verge of forcing overtime.
In 2020, what else would you expect?
In what could amount to an elimination game for the Class AA playoffs Tuesday, Hoover saw Lincoln’s 2-point conversion attempt with 1:11 left fall incomplete and held on for a 14-12 victory at Falling Rock.
Quarterback Nick Grayam had two short touchdown runs for Hoover, which led 7-6 at halftime and turned aside several red-zone trips by the Cougars.
Both teams came into the game carrying a 4-2 record, with Lincoln at 16th in the Class AA playoff ratings and Hoover 18th, with the top 16 gaining entry into the postseason.
Hoover, which was coming off a win at Class A No. 1 Doddridge County on Friday, is done with its regular season and has a good chance to climb into the playoff picture, especially if some schools are prevented from participating in the postseason due to COVID-19 regulations.
“We’re sitting well, and now we’ll give these guys some rest,’’ said Huskies first-year coach Joey Fields. “We probably haven’t had two days off straight in about five weeks, so they deserve it.’’
Lincoln punted Hoover into a hole at its own 5 early in the fourth quarter with the score still 7-6 and the pressure mounted on the Huskies a few moments later when they had third-and-16 at their own 14. But Grayam lofted a 31-yard pass to Jacob Burns, who outjumped the defender to make the catch for a key first down.
Then Hoover went into its hurry-up smashmouth mode, running off plays at a lightning pace. Carries of 29 and 10 yards by Hunter Bartley were followed by gains of 11 and 5 yards for Grayam and the Huskies were back in the end zone, leading 14-6 with 6:20 left.
“That’s players making plays,’’ Fields said. “We didn’t have good field position all night and that kind of kept us tight as far as play-calling, but our kids practice those things, so let’s do them in the game. We made a play when we needed it.’’
Grayam, who ran for 114 yards on 17 carries, only attempted seven passes all night, completing four for 49 yards. Bartley added 104 yards on 17 carries.
Lincoln wasn’t done with the drama, however, as quarterback David Tate completed five passes on the ensuing drive, finding Corey Prunty with a clutch 25-yard TD pass on fourth and 18 with 1:11 left in the game. Prunty also had a 55-yard scoring reception in the first quarter.
Then it came down to the 2-point conversion, and Tate rolled right and threw wide of his receiver near the sideline. The onside kick then failed and Hoover ran out the clock.
“I was blocked from where I was,’’ Lincoln coach Rob Hawkins said of the 2-point play, “but it looked like we just missed a guy. It looked like we had a guy in the flat and couldn’t hit him. Plus, the quarterback had a run option and I don’t know if he really looked at the run option like we wanted him to. But I think we got what we wanted.
“We got in the red zone all night and couldn’t finish drives. Untimely penalties, missed guys wide open, the kicking game wasn’t very good tonight. When you lose a game by two points, there’s three dozen things you can point to. We did a lot of things wrong and not enough things right when it came to finishing drives. Give Hoover credit. They played extremely hard. It’s going to be tough to come back in two days; I’m sure the guys are beat up a little bit.’’
Lincoln has a game against another playoff hopeful, Robert C. Byrd, on Friday. Tate completed 11 of 16 passes for 151 yards and Antwan Hilliard ran 17 times for 70 yards for the Cougars.
Hoover held a 7-6 halftime lead courtesy of a 13-play, 80-yard drive that ended in a Grayam 2-yard touchdown run. On the possession, Bartley had eight carries for 44 yards and Grayam five for five for 26 as all 13 plays were on the ground.
Lincoln, which came into the game averaging 29.5 points, had taken a 6-0 lead on a 55-yard pass from Tate to Prunty, but the extra point try by Luke Wentz was blocked.
In the final minute of the first half, Wentz attempted a 31-yard field goal for the lead but it was blocked by Gaven Allison.