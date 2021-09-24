It’s becoming a trend -- another game, another one-sided win for Herbert Hoover.
Freshman quarterback Dane Hatfield ran for 196 yards and accounted for four touchdowns -- all in the first half -- as the Huskies remained unbeaten Friday night with a 70-0 Cardinal Conference victory at short-handed Sissonville.
Hoover (5-0) entered the game third in the Class AA playoff ratings. Sissonville (1-4) has lost four straight after an opening win against Chapmanville.
Hatfield had touchdown runs of 68 and 51 yards in the second quarter, the first one a crossfield, meandering journey in which he seemed to elude every Indians defender. He also threw scoring passes of 15 yards to Jacob Burns and 14 yards to older brother Devin Hatifled as Hoover went up 35-0 at halftime.
Hunter Bartley added 110 yards and two second-half TDs on 13 carries for Hoover, which rolled up 366 yards on the ground and had six different players score. Devin Hatfield tacked on a 35-yard interception return for a score in the second half.
Friday’s game was the latest in series of ever-expanding wins for Hoover. The Huskies’ margin of victory has grown from 15 points in their opener to 23, then 48, 64 and now 70 points in their next four games.
“We are getting better,’’ said Hoover coach Joey Fields. “Our guys played well, and we’ve continued to preach to them, faceless opponents and don’t be affected by the scoreboard, do your job. And we’re very proud of them.’’
The Huskies drew the ire of Sissonville fans for keeping their offensive starters in the game until late in the fourth quarter, but Fields said his team needs the work after resting the starters early in so many lopsided games.
“We only threw the ball twice in the second half,’’ Fields said. “The thing about it, too, is in our last two games, we’ve had 52 offensive snaps. They haven’t been playing much. So our guys need to play. They need to play games. We’ve got a tough road ahead.’’
Sissonville, which has won five straight in the series before Friday, played without a half-dozen starters, including quarterback Brody Thompson, leading rusher Dylan Lucas, top linebacker Jacob Carter and All-State kicker Jaxson Haynes. Lucas and Carter are two of the team’s four co-captains.
Things got so bad for Sissonville that when it wanted to take a knee at its own 39 to end the first half, it was whistled for a procedure penalty.
“Very tough,’’ said Indians first-year coach Chad Lovejoy. “And 14 of the 23 we played were in the [junior varsity] game Monday. That’s a tough deal.
“Undermanned, but big hearts. We knew we were getting whooped, but we told them how much we loved them, how much we cared about them. We also told them this is not a performance-based love … we love and care for them regardless of how they perform, how good they are. It doesn’t matter. We do the best we can do and hold our heads up high. Our day will come when our program’s stronger, and we’ll go from there.’’
Sophomore Ethan Taylor took over at quarterback for Sissonville and hit on 11 of 22 passes for 85 yards, connecting with Brayden Perdue four times for 45 yards and brother Evan Taylor four times for 41 yards. Ethan Taylor was sacked seven times by a relentless Hoover defensive front, and his team ended with minus-42 yards rushing.
The Indians got as close as the Hoover 1-yard line in the first quarter on a 17-play drive that ended on downs.
The lead was 35-0 at halftime, causing a running clock in the fourth quarter.
Dane Hatfield had two touchdown runs and two scoring passes in the first half and Andrew Rollyson tallied on a 2-yard run. Hoover had rolled up 240 yards on the ground at the break to minus-11 for the Indians.
It wasn’t Dane Hatfield’s first breakthrough game on the ground. Earlier this season, he rushed for 235 yards and four touchdowns in a 37-14 victory at Winfield.
The Huskies host Chapmanville next Friday, while the Indians visit Poca.