NEWTOWN — It was pleasant homecoming for former Mingo Central coach Joey Fields as his No. 2-rated Herbert Hoover Huskies traveled to “Buck” Harless Stadium Friday and defeated the Miners 57-0.
“I like how we played tonight. I really like how we controlled our emotions in an emotional game,” said Fields, who led Mingo Central to a 12-1 record in 2017. “Our guys responded like they have all year and battled all four quarters and finished the game strong.”
The Herbert Hoover defense came into the game as the best unit statistically in Class AA as the Huskies only allowed 36 points total in their first seven wins. This was Hoover’s third shutout win of the season.
“I thought we got even better tonight defensively, especially in open-field tackling which is something I was really worried about,” Fields said. “But we were flying to the ball. Guys were motivated and wanted to play well. We got a lot better tonight as each play went on defensively.”
The Huskies (8-0) forced Mingo Central freshman quarterback Caden Porter to throw four interceptions. Senior Devin Hatfield intercepted two passes, giving him eight picks on the season, including a 40-yard “pick-six” to make the score 57-0 with 3:48 to go in the game. Brenden Rash and Nathan Harper picked off the other passes for Hoover.
The Huskies were paced on offense by freshman QB Dane Hatfield, who rushed for three touchdowns and passed for two more. He scored on runs of 36, 7 and 5 yards.
The first touchdown pass came on Hoover’s second offensive possession as Dane Hatfield hit Harper in stride on a perfect deep ball for a 43-yard scoring strike.
The second TD pass came on a crucial fourth down early in the second quarter as Dane Hatfield hit older brother Devin Hatfield across the middle of the end zone for a 13-yard scoring connection.
Bruising senior running back Hunter Bartley added to his Cardinal Conference lead in touchdowns as he added two more scores on the ground, giving him 17 on the season.
The Miners (3-5) moved the ball into Hoover territory twice in the first half but were never able to convert the drives into points as the Huskies defense made plays when they needed it.
Senior running back Norman Kennedy was the lone bright spot for coach Chase Moore’s team as he ran for 117 yards on 21 carries in the losing effort.
The win for Herbert Hoover keeps the Huskies perfect on the season as they improved to 8-0. The Huskies now return home to play the biggest game on their schedule as they are set to host Class AA No. 1 Poca on Friday in Falling Rock.
The Dots also enter the contest with a perfect 7-0 mark, which means that the winner between the highly anticipated matchup has the inside track to claim the No. 1 seed in the Class AA playoff field at season’s end and win the Cardinal Conference championship.
“Obviously a lot of people have had this game circled on our schedule,” Fields said. “We know they are a good football team but to us it’s the next team up on our schedule. We are going to prepare the best we can, and our guys will be excited to come out and play for a conference championship at home.”