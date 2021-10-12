Herbert Hoover has taken over the top spot in Class AA in the latest Secondary School Activities Commission prep football playoff ratings released Tuesday.
The Huskies (7-0) took over the No. 1 position with last week’s win at Wayne, coupled with a loss by Lincoln, the former AA ratings leader. Hoover is on its bye this week.
The top 16 teams in each classification qualify for the playoffs at the end of the regular season, and the top eight earn the choice of approved home field in the opening round.
Also in Class AA, Poca (5-0) has moved up to second, followed by Independence (5-0), Point Pleasant (5-1) and Nicholas County (5-1). Winfield (3-3) fell to 19th after last Friday’s 28-26 loss at Poca.
Huntington (7-0), which had led Class AAA the past few weeks, now has some company atop the ratings as Martinsburg (7-0) tied with the Highlanders for the No. 1 spot. Places third through fifth in AAA are occupied by Jefferson (7-0), University (6-0) and Princeton (4-0).
Cabell Midland (6-1) holds down the No. 7 position in AAA, with South Charleston (5-1) eighth and George Washington (4-2) ninth. Hurricane (4-3) has moved into the No. 14 slot.
In Class A, Doddridge County (4-0) took over the top spot, with Cameron (6-0), East Hardy (6-0), Mount View (5-1) and Moorefield (5-1) rounding out the first five.