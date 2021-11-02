Herbert Hoover has taken over the No. 1 spot in Class AA in the latest Secondary School Activities Commission playoff ratings for football.
The Huskies (9-0) posted a 28-0 victory against last week’s top team, Poca, to earn the No. 1 position with one week remaining in the regular season. Hoover seeks its first 10-0 regular season since 1977 when it hosts Logan (6-3) on Friday.
Hoover’s ascension to the top spot was part of a complete takeover in the statewide SSAC ratings, as all three No. 1 teams last week suffered their first losses, giving way to new schools in the lead position.
Huntington (9-0) has regained the top spot in Class AAA following a loss by Martinsburg at Spring Valley last Friday. Cameron (9-0) now leads Class A after Doddridge County fell to Williamstown.
In Class AA, Poca (8-1) dropped two spots to third behind Hoover and Independence (8-0), with Lincoln (8-1) and Point Pleasant (8-1) rounding out the top five in the class. Another Kanawha Valley team, Winfield (5-4), stands in 18th.
The top 16 teams in each class qualify for the postseason, with the top eight getting the choice of approved home field in the first round.
In Class AAA, Martinsburg (9-1) is second, with Bridgeport (9-0) third and Cabell Midland (8-1) and University (9-0) tied for fourth. Other Kanawha Valley schools in the running include George Washington (6-3) in ninth place, Hurricane (6-3) in 11th and South Charleston (5-4) in 12th.
In Class A, Doddridge (8-1) comes in at second, trailed by East Hardy (8-1), Ritchie County (8-1) and Mount View (8-1) to complete the first five.
First-round playoff games are set for the weekend of Nov. 12-13, with game times at 7:30 p.m. Friday and 1:30 and 7:30 on Saturday.