First-year Herbert Hoover football coach Joey Fields is set for a homecoming of sorts when he takes his team to Mingo Central for a scrimmage at 5 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 29.
The Secondary School Activities Commission is allowing football teams one preseason scrimmage before the COVID-19-delayed regular season opens the weekend of Sept. 3-5.
Fields rose to recognition in 2016 as the offensive coordinator at Mingo Central, tutoring quarterback Jeremy Dillon to a Kennedy Award-winning season and helping coach Yogi Kinder’s Miners capture the Class AA state championship.
The following season, Fields became head coach upon Kinder’s retirement and led the Miners to a 12-1 season and a playoff semifinal berth. He then went to Martinsburg for one season as an assistant coach, with the Bulldogs taking the Class AAA title.
Fields returned to Mingo Central in 2019 as an assistant head coach on the staff of Josh Sammons and the Miners reached the AA quarterfinals. In March, Fields was selected as the head coach at Hoover, replacing Tim Meyer, who had stepped down following the 2019 season.