HUNTINGTON -- Imagine sandlot football, except the yard was 100 yards of artificial turf.
That's how several players and coaches viewed the Mountain State Athletic Conference's 7-on-7 high school football workout Thursday afternoon at Huntington High's Bob Sang Field. At times, the plays were like the old "everybody go deep" calls of childhood games.
"I think it's fun," Winfield senior defensive back Carter Perry said. "It's like organized backyard football, hanging out with your friends, having competition. It's not real until you put pads on."
Winfield joined the host Highlanders, Boyd County, Fairland, Raceland, Spring Valley and Tolsia in the all-pass scrimmages with one another. Teams kept score because they were required to, but none of the coaches or players said they put much stock in the outcomes. Such scrimmages also took place Thursday at Hurricane, South Charleston and Riverside. The top two teams at each event move to the finals Saturday at Riverside.
"It really helps us because we have a new quarterback," Winfield coach Craig Snyder. "We can see how our guys compete and figure some things out."
Fairland and Raceland also are breaking in new quarterbacks.
"It helps Peyton [Jackson] a lot," Dragons wide receiver/linebacker Zander Schmidt said of Fairland's new starter under center. "It helps us get a little bit better."
Spring Valley coach Brad Dingess said scores in 7-on-7 competitions are akin to preseason NFL games. They mean little or nothing. He told the story of the Timberwolves beating an Ohio power, then losing to a West Virginia small-school team.
"We were in a 7-on-7 and beat Austintown-Fitch out of Youngstown and they were really good," Dingess said. "Then we were in one and lost to Clay-Battelle. You never know."
Huntington linebacker Tyrese Smith said he enjoyed playing Thursday.
"It's good to see other teams, come out and have some fun and get better," Smith said. "We want to get better and have no injuries. It's good to see where our passing game is and ones on ones on defense. We're more of a contact team, but sometimes we have to get out there and throw it a little bit."
Some impressive plays were made, and not just by the offenses. Huntington defensive back Curtis Jones made an outstanding pass deflection against Tolsia. Fairland's Steeler Leep intercepted a pass in the end zone and weaved through Raceland defenders for what might have gone for a touchdown had it been a regular game. On offense, Boyd County's wide receivers made some stellar catches, out-leaping defenders in the end zone. Huntington's pass catchers consistently outran defenders for TD catches.