HUNTINGTON — Coaches Mark Mason of Capital and Billy Seals of Huntington share two goals heading into Friday’s high school football game — win and improve.
The Cougars (1-3) visit the Highlanders (2-1) at 7:30 p.m. at Bob Sang Stadium.
“We’ve done some things well, but we have to do things better,” Mason said, emphasizing “better.”
The Cougars were better last week in a 35-6 victory over St. Albans. Capital blocked three punts and its offense took off after being shut out in each of the first three games.
Moving the ball hasn’t been a problem for Capital. Moving it into the end zone has.
“You have to be prepared and you have to finish,” Mason said. “That’s what I’ve been saying all year. We have to finish.”
Seals said he’s pleased with how his team played last week in a 58-13 rout of George Washington.
“We played relatively well,” Seals said. “We were focused on the task at hand. GW is a good team and we controlled the line of scrimmage. Offensively, we played really, really well. Any time you have 308 yards passing and 300 rushing, you’re pretty balanced and tough to stop. I was proud of our defense, too, for getting after the quarterback and making him uncomfortable.”
Seals said plenty of room for improvement exists.
“Our main focus this week is how well do we practice and how well do we play Friday night and not really get consumed with who we’re playing,” Seals said.
That’s not to slight Capital. Seals called the Cougars a good football team and said he’s impressed with the job second-year head coach Mason is doing.
“I think they’re getting better every day,” Seals said. “Coach Mason is putting his stamp on the program. They’ve switched some things up defensively. They used to be an odd front. Now they’re an even front. They have guys who can run, catch the football and make plays.”
Capital, a young team, has struggled with turnovers, but has made some big plays and run the ball up the middle well. The Cougars’ offensive line is a strength, particularly run blocking.
“We know we have to play our best football,” Seals said. “They have some concerning things going on. We have to continue to progress and continue to get better on offense, defense and special teams. We have to cut out penalties. Last week we had eight for 75 yards. We can’t have that. There are things we have to clean up to be a better football team.”