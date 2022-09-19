Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to the Mountain State’s Trusted News Source.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.


Learn more about HD Media

capital stalbans4
Buy Now

Capital’s Cavon Tyler (5) sacks St. Albans quarterback Eli Samples (10).

 CHRIS DORST | Gazette-Mail

HUNTINGTON — Coaches Mark Mason of Capital and Billy Seals of Huntington share two goals heading into Friday’s high school football game — win and improve.

The Cougars (1-3) visit the Highlanders (2-1) at 7:30 p.m. at Bob Sang Stadium.

Tim Stephens is a sports writer for HD Media.

Tags