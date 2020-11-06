HUNTINGTON — Huntington coach Billy Seals has a tradition that, following the last game of the season, he lets the seniors walk off the field together while underclassmen clap for them.
Given the uncertain nature of the West Virginia postseason, Seals is unsure if Friday night’s 38-0 win over Riverside is the final game of the year, but he wanted to make sure those seniors got that honor after a dominant performance over the Warriors.
In a year full of uncertainty off the field and inexperience on it, the Highlanders put together their best performance of the season on Friday night, getting a balanced offensive attack while limiting Riverside’s triple option attack to just 100 yards.
Lochow had touchdown runs of 12 and 14 yards while leading a balanced attack that led to a 31-0 halftime advantage.
The sophomore threw an interception on his first attempt of the game but did not let it deter him from finding a connection with receivers soon after.
Lochow completed six of his final seven passes of the first half, with five of the six going for 10 yards or more as the Highlanders took full control. He ended the game 11 of 16 for 179 yards.
“He’s cool, calm and collected,” Seals said. “He doesn’t let things bother him and I think that’s the most impressive thing with him. He’s the leader of our program and I think our kids respect him.”
Amari Felder produced on both sides of the field for the Highlanders. He opened the scoring with an 8-yard touchdown run early in the first quarter and then intercepted a pass on the first play of the second quarter to set up Lochow’s 31-yard touchdown toss to Nakyin Harrell. The sophomore back later added a 6-yard touchdown run..
While Huntington got its offense in gear, the Warriors never were able to get into a groove — a problem that started on the game’s first drive.
Riverside’s Adam Wilkinson snagged an interception on the third play of the game that set the Warriors up at the Huntington 28. However, Riverside had a chop block and two negative runs that preceded a 3-yard punt that set the Highlanders up on the Warriors’ side of the field.
Warriors quarterback Jake Walker finished 7 of 17 for 51 yards while rushing for a team-best 25 yards.
With the win and the craziness that has been the COVID-19 map, Huntington (3-6) is still technically alive in the Class AAA football picture.
The SSAC will release its full 16-team playoff field for all three classifications on Saturday once the map is released at 5 p.m.