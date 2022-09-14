HUNTINGTON — Huntington High football coach Billy Seals figures George Washington won’t play poorly two weeks in a row and Patriots coach Steve Edwards Jr. hopes Seals is correct.
The Highlanders (1-1) visit GW (2-1) at 7:30 p.m. Friday in what could amount to a Mountain State Athletic Conference elimination game. Both teams own one loss in the league.
Those defeats, though, were vastly different. Huntington fell 29-28 in the closing seconds at Spring Valley in the season opener. The Patriots were blown out 56-7 in stunning fashion last week at Hurricane.
For GW, the loss was one in which everything that could go wrong did. The Patriots lost four fumbles, were intercepted three times, gave up four sacks and six tackles for losses.
The Redskins returned one fumble and one interception for touchdowns and pummeled GW’s defense for 273 yards rushing on just 24 carries to go with 107 yards passing.
Hurricane never punted and won the battle of field position thanks to its defense and the Patriots averaging a mere 17 yards per punt.
GW’s passing attack, which gained 146 yards in a 28-21 win over Cabell Midland and 406 in a 21-14 victory over Ashland, remains the team’s strength, but if quarterback Abe Fenwick doesn’t have time to throw, the Patriots will have to find a way to run.
Edwards said he has confidence in his players to bounce back, but the defending league champion Highlanders will be a huge challenge.
“If we can throw it, we’re going to throw it,” Edwards said. “If we can’t, we’ll see what else we can do.”
Huntington is without pass-rushing terror Donovan Garrett, a senior defensive end who will miss two games after being ejected two weeks ago in the Highlanders’ 54-7 demolition of South Charleston. Huntington’s talented secondary, though, is known for making opposing passers miserable.
“Our defensive back half is our strength,” Seals said. “We have some guys who have taken a lot of snaps.”