Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to the Mountain State’s Trusted News Source.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.


Learn more about HD Media

gw ashland2
Buy Now

George Washington quarterback Abe Fenwick passes as Ashland’s Landon Himes rushes in to defend.

 CHRIS DORST | Gazette-Mail

HUNTINGTON — Huntington High football coach Billy Seals figures George Washington won’t play poorly two weeks in a row and Patriots coach Steve Edwards Jr. hopes Seals is correct.

The Highlanders (1-1) visit GW (2-1) at 7:30 p.m. Friday in what could amount to a Mountain State Athletic Conference elimination game. Both teams own one loss in the league.

Tags