Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to the Mountain State’s Trusted News Source.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.


Learn more about HD Media

hhs coach billy seals
Buy Now

Huntington High School football coach Billy Seals speaks at the podium during Mountain State Athletic Conference Football media day at Little Creek Park in South Charleston on Thursday. Seals’ team was the top team in the MSAC preseason poll.

 CHRIS DORST | Gazette-Mail

Huntington High School’s mascot is the Highlander, but in the Mountain State Athletic Conference the school’s football team is the rabbit.

Every other program in the MSAC is chasing Huntington, which was picked as the favorite to win the league in a poll of the league’s coaches on Thursday.

Tim Stephens is a sports writer with The Herald-Dispatch.

Tags