HUNTINGTON — Ryan Crutcher hopes his team sees lots of sevens Friday night when Huntington High visits Cabell Midland in a 7 p.m. high school football rivalry game.
That is seven points as many times as possible on the scoreboard, the result of favor such as a gambler has when rolling sevens in Las Vegas.
“It’s been a big rivalry for years,” said Crutcher, a 6-foot, 255-pound senior defensive tackle. “Anything can happen, really. High school football is like that. It’s almost like a roll of the dice every game.”
The Highlanders come in 6-1. The Knights are 5-2. Huntington High won both games last season, one in the regular season, the other in the playoffs. Cabell Midland leads the “Battle for the Shield” trophy 17-9.
“We had to forget about last year and get prepared this week, get ready to go,” Huntington High senior quarterback Gavin Lochow said. “It’s really a brand-new team for both. Both lost a lot of guys. Our young guys have stepped up.”
One of those young guys is wide receiver Duane Harris, whom Lochow called “a beast.” Harris moved back to Huntington from South Charleston during the summer and has set a program record with 10 touchdowns among his 34 catches for 681 yards. Harris figures to be covered by Cabell Midland star cornerback Alex Smith, for whom the Highlanders said they have a great deal of respect.
“He had a bunch pf picks last year,” Huntington High coach Billy Seals said of Smith. “He always seems to be around the ball. He’s a good, savvy football player. What they do is make you uncomfortable with pressure and play a lot of man free. We’re going to have to do a good job picking up blitzes and getting the balls to our skills guys in space.”
Lochow said he looks forward to the matchup with Smith.
“It’s great competition,” Lochow said. “He’s a stud. I’ve played against him for a while and he’s really good.”
Lochow, too, is really good. He’s a dangerous runner, having gained 610 yards on 54 carries. Zah Jackson has carried 50 times for 744 yards and nine touchdowns. They are among a plethora of weapons the Highlanders can deploy.
“It’s going to be a fun game,” Lochow said. “It always is. They’re a good team.”
The Shield is for bragging rights, but much more is on the line.
Huntington High enters the game third in the West Virginia Secondary School Activities Commission playoff ratings. With a victory, the Highlanders could leap over co-No. 1’s Hurricane and Parkersburg South. Cabell Midland is sixth and looking to improve its standing in the ratings, which determine playoff seeds.
“You can think about that, but we have to just take it one week at a time,” Lochow said of the Shield and playoffs. “We have to win no matter what.”
Seals said he doesn’t expect a lot of surprises, except what the flu might do to both rosters. Both teams have been struck by illness this week.
“Anytime you play Midland you know you’re in for a heck of a football game,” Seals said. “It’s two great programs and one of the better rivalries in the state of West Virginia. It’s highly contested, a great football game. It’s physical and we always seem to get the best out of each other. I don’t expect anything different Friday night.”