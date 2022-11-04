Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

hunthurr
Hurricane’s Tyshawn Dues (left) attempts to power past Huntington’s Wayne Harris (6) Friday night at Hurricane High School.

 SHOLTEN SINGER | HD Media

HURRICANE — Huntington High won its second consecutive conference title and Gavin Lochow might have secured the Kennedy Award.

Lochow led an eight-play, 80-yard touchdown drive that ended with 43.7 seconds to play to lift the Highlanders over Hurricane 24-21 Friday night at Jim McGehee Field, winning the Mountain State Athletic Conference football championship as a result.

