HURRICANE — Huntington High won its second consecutive conference title and Gavin Lochow might have secured the Kennedy Award.
Lochow led an eight-play, 80-yard touchdown drive that ended with 43.7 seconds to play to lift the Highlanders over Hurricane 24-21 Friday night at Jim McGehee Field, winning the Mountain State Athletic Conference football championship as a result.
“Week 1 against Spring Valley we had the last drive and didn’t convert,” Lochow said, remembering a 29-28 opening-night loss that motivated him each day afterward. “That’s all I’ve thought about all year, practicing the little things. The line held up and the receivers made big plays. The receivers kept making catches and 20 yards downfield other receivers were blocking. I’m so proud of my guys.”
Lochow connected with Malik McNeely on an 18-yard pass on the first play of the winning trek. He followed with a 15-yarder to Wayne Harris and later hit McNeely again for 21 yards to the Redskin 20. After two Zah Jackson carries moved the Highlanders to the 6, Lochow ran left, then cut up the middle for a touchdown to win it.
“Three guys came up to me after [Hurricane] scored and said, ‘We got you, Coach,’” Huntington coach Billy Seals said after Hurricane took a 21-17 lead on Jeremiah Riffle’s 7-yard TD run with 4:16 remaining.
Have him they did. The victory clinched at least a No. 2 seed in the Class AAA playoffs. Pairings will be announced Saturday.
Hurricane almost came back. Donovan Garrett forced a fumble on the game’s final play at the Huntington 41 to secure the victory.
Lochow starred, completing 12 of 21 passes for 174 yards and one touchdown, and running 24 times for 94 yards and two scores. His performance against one of the state’s more ferocious defenses strengthens his case for the Kennedy, given to the state’s premier player.
“Give a lot of props to those guys,” Lochow said of Hurricane. “They came in blitzing. They came in doing a lot of great stuff. We had to adjust to it, and they had to adjust to us.”
The teams combined for eight possessions before Hurricane took a 7-0 lead when Mondrell Dean crashed through the defense from 5 yards and Caleb Johnson kicked the extra point with 25 seconds left in the first quarter.
Huntington, which ran just 13 plays to the Redskins’ 28 snaps in the first quarter, responded on its next possession. The Highlanders drove 54 yards in nine plays, capped by a 2-yard touchdown run by Lochow. Johnny Aya-Ay added the extra point to tie it.
The TD appeared to rejuvenate the Highlanders and they scored another on Lochow’s quarterback draw from the 3 to lead 14-7 with 2:46 left until halftime.
Hurricane hurried downfield in response, but wasted an opportunity, missing a 32-yard field goal attempt 5 seconds before the half.
Dean’s 7-yard run tied it 14-14 at 2:44 of the third quarter. Aya-Ay kicked a 36-yard field goal with 5:34 left in the game to put Huntington ahead 17-14.