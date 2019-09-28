HUNTINGTON — There was no full moon shining over Bob Sang Stadium on Friday night, but the way the game played out, you couldn’t have convinced the coaches otherwise.
In a mistake- and penalty-filled contest, Huntington drove 62 yards and chewed up 4:25 of clock before Tajhan Blackwell’s 1-yard plunge with 8.6 seconds left gave the Highlanders a 52-50 win over South Charleston on a wild night at Bob Sang Field.
The score was Blackwell’s fourth of the night and came after he stood in on fourth-and-10 and delivered a completion to Eli Archer for a first down to the South Charleston 1 while absorbing a hit.
Blackwell finished 8 of 11 for 216 yards and two touchdowns through the air while also rushing for 39 yards and two scores to outduel South Charleston’s Romeo Dunham, who accounted for five total touchdowns (four rushing, one kickoff return) for the Black Eagles.
The two teams combined for more than 800 yards of offense, 270 yards in penalties and five lead changes in the fourth quarter in another wild finish in the history between the schools.
Dunham’s 29-yard score with 4:36 left gave South Charleston a 50-45 advantage, but the Highlanders went to the ground and bled the clock while driving into the red zone behind Brocton Blair, who finished with 140 yards and two scores on 22 carries.
For a while, it appeared the Highlanders may have let too much time go after a false start and 3-yard loss forged a third-and-long with under 20 seconds left. Blackwell scrambled out-of-bounds to set up a fourth down in which South Charleston got pressure, but he hit Archer on a crossing route and Archer turned his only catch of the game into a first-and-goal just 3 feet away from the end zone. It took Blackwell two tries to get in, but his second surge set off a celebration on the Huntington sidelines.
Huntington trailed from the first play of the second quarter until Nathan Young’s extra point with 7:38 left followed a Blackwell touchdown pass to Noah Waynick to put the Highlanders on top 45-44.
The teams combined for six touchdowns in the fourth quarter.
After trailing by 15 at halftime based on special teams play, Huntington used a South Charleston special teams gaffe to knot the game at 31 in the third quarter. A bad snap on a punt attempt followed a three-and-out for South Charleston, giving Huntington first down at the Black Eagles’ 13 to set up a Blackwell 2-yard score that knotted things at 31 and set up the wild basketball-type finish.
Huntington dominated the first quarter early, running 16 of the first 19 plays in the game, but the Highlanders fell victim to their own mistakes as South Charleston took advantage in the second quarter.
After the Highlanders fumbled late in the first quarter trying to add on a 3-0 lead, South Charleston rattled off 25 points in the second quarter to take a 25-10 lead into the break.
The Black Eagles used the legs of Dunham and Huntington miscues to move down the field.
Special teams issues proved to be a problem for Huntington, who failed to secure two first-half kickoffs, which the Black Eagles recovered.
The biggest swing came late in the first half when South Charleston coach Donnie Mays opted to gamble on fourth-and-1 from his own 39. Dunham rushed six yards for the first down and, after a big pass play and Huntington personal foul, Dunham capped the drive with a 13-yard score to push it to a two-score game with :35.8 left in the half.
Just 17 seconds later, South Charleston found the end zone again after recovering the kickoff at the Huntington 22, which led to Trey Dunn’s 19-yard scoring pass to Donavin Davis, who caught the ball in quadruple coverage.
South Charleston played without Zeiqui Lawton, a top-50 talent in the Class of 2021, who missed the game due to an ejection in last week’s loss to Spring Valley.