Unbeaten Huntington remained atop the Class AAA football playoff ratings released Tuesday by the Secondary School Activities Commission.
The Highlanders (5-0) are scheduled to host Mountain State Athletic Conference rival Spring Valley (4-1) on Friday in matchup of highly rated teams. The Timberwolves are eighth in Class AAA.
The remainder of the top five in AAA finds Eastern Panhandle rivals Jefferson and Martinsburg tied for second, University fourth and Princeton fifth.
South Charleston (3-1), which suffered its first loss at Spring Valley last weekend, dropped to 11th. The Black Eagles host No. 9 George Washington Friday.
The top 16 teams in each class at the end of the regular season qualify for postseason play, and the top eight get the choice of approved home field in the first round.
Herbert Hoover (5-0) is the highest-rated Kanawha Valley team, as the Huskies hold down the No. 3 spot in Class AAA.
The top five in AA is composed of Keyser, Lincoln, Hoover, Independence and Poca (3-0), which ended a three-week layoff with last Friday’s win at Mingo Central. Winfield, with three straight victories, moved up to the 12th spot.
In Class A, East Hardy is No. 1, with Cameron and Doddridge County tied for second and Madonna and Trinity knotted for fourth.
The first round of the playoffs is set for the weekend of Nov. 12-13.